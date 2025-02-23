Three measures proposed to shore up off-season rice prices

A subcommittee proposed three measures on Sunday to stabilise off-season paddy rice prices, the director-general of the Internal Trade Department announced.

Witthayakorn Maneenetr, director-general of the Internal Trade Department, stated that the subcommittee of the National Rice Policy and Management Committee held a meeting and agreed on three measures, primarily aimed at providing subsidies for rice storage, either to farmers or rice traders.

However, these measures are still subject to approval by the full rice committee, Witthayakorn noted.