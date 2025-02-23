Three measures proposed to shore up off-season rice prices

A subcommittee proposed three measures on Sunday to stabilise off-season paddy rice prices, the director-general of the Internal Trade Department announced.
Witthayakorn Maneenetr, director-general of the Internal Trade Department, stated that the subcommittee of the National Rice Policy and Management Committee held a meeting and agreed on three measures, primarily aimed at providing subsidies for rice storage, either to farmers or rice traders.
However, these measures are still subject to approval by the full rice committee, Witthayakorn noted.
He emphasised that the measures do not constitute direct market price intervention, as such actions would violate two Cabinet resolutions dated 21 November 2023 and 8 November 2024, which prohibit direct subsidies or price guarantees.
If approved by the full committee, the measures could be implemented immediately. They include:
1. Subsidies for Rice Storage to Delay Sales
2. Subsidies for Rice Traders to Buy at Higher Prices
3. Interest Rate Compensation for Rice Traders
Witthayakorn asserted that these measures would not distort the market mechanism but would instead help traders absorb surplus rice, thereby driving up prices.
Additionally, the department will collaborate with the Association of Retail Rice Traders to introduce affordable five-kilogramme rice packages for consumers. This initiative is expected to remove 500,000 more tonnes of rice from the market, further supporting price stability.