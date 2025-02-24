Retirement lottery scheme to be put to Parliament

The retirement lottery would take the form of a digital scratch-off lottery of 50 baht per ticket. People can purchase no more than 3,000 baht per month, and the draw will be made at 5pm every Friday.

The lottery will have five first prizes, each worth one million baht, and 10,000 second prizes worth 1,000 baht each. The NSF will open savings accounts for each buyer, regardless of whether they win or not, and the proceeds will amass in the individual savings accounts with interest paid on investments.

Those who buy a retirement lottery can receive savings and other benefits when they reach 60 years of age, become disabled or lose Thai nationality.

People aged above 60 years can receive savings and other benefits five years after making a purchase, while savings and other benefits will go to their beneficiaries if they die.