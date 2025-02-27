Police chief orders heightened security at key sites after Uyghur deportation

Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet, National Police Chief, revealed on Thursday (Feb 27, 2025) at the National Polic Headquarters that the deportation of Uyghur refugees to China was carried out by the Royal Thai Police in cooperation with the National Security Council (NSC), which received an official request from the Chinese government for their return.

In the early hours of February 27, 2025, media reports indicated that prisoner transport vehicles left the Immigration Detention Centre in Suan Phlu, where the 48 Uyghur detainees were held, at 2.41am. Additionally, a China Southern Airlines flight departed Don Mueang Airport at 4.48am. The aircraft reportedly slowed down and disappeared from FlightRadar24 while flying over Xinjiang, China, further fueling speculation about a secret deportation operation.

Kitrat confirmed that 40 Uyghurs were deported, while 8 others were Chinese nationals who had violated Thai law and therefore remain in Thailand.

The 40 Uyghurs were detained 11 years ago and have been under the care of the Immigration Bureau. The Chinese authorities provided written assurances that the deported Uyghurs would be safe upon their return.

Additionally, the National Police Board has assigned Pol Gen Kraiboon Suadsong, Deputy National Police Chief, to oversee the matter. The 40 Uyghurs have now arrived in China, where they underwent health checks and their deportation followed human rights principles as assured by the Chinese authorities, including safety, accommodation, and family reception in Xinjiang. Moving forward, there will be periodic checks on the wellbeing of all Uyghurs to ensure their safety.