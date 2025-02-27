Police chief orders heightened security at key sites after Uyghur deportation

Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet, National Police Chief, revealed on Thursday (Feb 27, 2025) at the National Polic Headquarters that the deportation of Uyghur refugees to China was carried out by the Royal Thai Police in cooperation with the National Security Council (NSC), which received an official request from the Chinese government for their return.
In the early hours of February 27, 2025, media reports indicated that prisoner transport vehicles left the Immigration Detention Centre in Suan Phlu, where the 48 Uyghur detainees were held, at 2.41am. Additionally, a China Southern Airlines flight departed Don Mueang Airport at 4.48am. The aircraft reportedly slowed down and disappeared from FlightRadar24 while flying over Xinjiang, China, further fueling speculation about a secret deportation operation.
Kitrat confirmed that 40 Uyghurs were deported, while 8 others were Chinese nationals who had violated Thai law and therefore remain in Thailand.
The 40 Uyghurs were detained 11 years ago and have been under the care of the Immigration Bureau. The Chinese authorities provided written assurances that the deported Uyghurs would be safe upon their return.
Additionally, the National Police Board has assigned Pol Gen Kraiboon Suadsong, Deputy National Police Chief, to oversee the matter. The 40 Uyghurs have now arrived in China, where they underwent health checks and their deportation followed human rights principles as assured by the Chinese authorities, including safety, accommodation, and family reception in Xinjiang. Moving forward, there will be periodic checks on the wellbeing of all Uyghurs to ensure their safety.
Regarding the NGOs’ request for an emergency court hearing, Kitrat stated that he is not yet aware of the details.
When asked why the process of deporting Uyghurs from Thailand had to be kept confidential, Police chief stated that the entire operation involved techniques and strategies for safety, order, and human rights considerations. He emphasized that the process was conducted for the safety of the Uyghurs and to ensure their secure arrival at their destination. The deportation, which took place in the middle of the night, was also to minimize traffic disruption and allow for more effective control.
He noted that although the Uyghurs had been in Thailand for over 10 years, their presence had become a burden for Thailand, which had to bear the cost of their care.
When asked whether the deportation of Uyghurs would cause the same anger and backlash as in the past, he stated that the Royal Thai Police and security agencies have measures in place to protect the public and key sites, ensuring preparedness and preventing the recurrence of similar incidents.
In July 2015, 109 Uyghur men were deported to China. One month later, on August 17, 2015, a deadly bombing occurred at the Erawan Shrine at Ratchaprasong, killing 20 people and injuring at least 120. Thai authorities arrested two Uyghur suspects and one Thai national but denied any connection between the bombing and the deportations.
Kitrat also requested understanding from the public, stating that if the Uyghurs were kept in detention, it would lead to human rights concerns, but if they were deported, there would be questions about whether the process was properly followed. He emphasized that the police's priority was to protect the national interest.
"The deportation of illegal immigrants under the Immigration Act is a normal procedure. When we arrest foreign nationals, we send them back, don't we? The Uyghurs are no different. They are human beings, and they should be allowed to return home," said Kitrat.