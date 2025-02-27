The government held an urgent press conference on the repatriation of Uyghurs

Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Tawee Sodsong, Justice Minister and MarisSangiampongsa, Foreign Minister, jointly held a press conference regarding the repatriation of Uyghur Chinese nationals to China, amid concerns over potential human rights violations.

The key points are as follows:

The Chinese government made an official request through diplomatic channels for Thailand to send back 45 Chinese Uyghur individuals, who had unlawfully entered Thailand and had been detained for over 10 years. They were arrested and held without further charges, except for a few who attempted to escape and assaulted officers.

The Chinese government confirmed that these individuals are all Chinese nationals and provided supporting evidence and documentation.

The Chinese government stated that these individuals were guilty only of minor offenses related to illegal departure from their country. There is no evidence linking them to more serious crimes. Upon returning to China, they will be allowed to reunite with their families and resume normal life. The Chinese government guarantees their safety and will fully protect them.