The government held an urgent press conference on the repatriation of Uyghurs

Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Tawee Sodsong, Justice Minister and MarisSangiampongsa, Foreign Minister, jointly held a press conference regarding the repatriation of Uyghur Chinese nationals to China, amid concerns over potential human rights violations.
The key points are as follows:
The Chinese government made an official request through diplomatic channels for Thailand to send back 45 Chinese Uyghur individuals, who had unlawfully entered Thailand and had been detained for over 10 years. They were arrested and held without further charges, except for a few who attempted to escape and assaulted officers.
The Chinese government confirmed that these individuals are all Chinese nationals and provided supporting evidence and documentation.
The Chinese government stated that these individuals were guilty only of minor offenses related to illegal departure from their country. There is no evidence linking them to more serious crimes. Upon returning to China, they will be allowed to reunite with their families and resume normal life. The Chinese government guarantees their safety and will fully protect them.
The Chinese government has expressed its willingness to allow Thai authorities to observe the repatriation process to ensure the safety and well-being of these individuals, ensuring their safe return to their families and demonstrating China’s respect for human rights.
The Chinese government (both the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Consulate) is ready to issue an official statement confirming its commitment to ensuring the safety of these individuals.
In considering the matter, the Thai government has taken the following key points into account:
The repatriation of foreign nationals is Thailand’s sovereign right and is carried out for the benefit of the country. Thailand is not responsible for the situation nor involved in the issue but has had to bear the burden of caring for these individuals for over 10 years. Instead of receiving understanding and support from all involved parties, Thailand has faced criticism and pressure to act in accordance with others’ demands, with no regard for any justifications. It is confirmed that sending these individuals back to their country is a necessary step to resolve the issue of human rights violations they have faced for over 10 years.
The actions taken comply with Thailand’s domestic laws.
This decision is made in line with Thailand’s interests, particularly in terms of diplomatic relations with other countries, with careful consideration.
This decision aligns with the fundamental principles of respecting human rights, especially the principle of non-refoulement, which ensures that individuals are not returned to a place where they face harm. This is supported by the official confirmation from the Chinese government, which has firmly guaranteed to provide full care and security for these individuals.
The matter has been thoroughly reviewed by the relevant government agencies.
These individuals were detained for illegal immigration and must be sent back to their country. They have been held in very cramped detention facilities for over 10 years. The Thai government will continue to monitor and follow up on the situation going forward.
The Facebook page of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Thailand posted images and a message stating that 40 Chinese nationals who had illegally entered the country were repatriated to China via a chartered flight by China’s Civil Aviation. This is a tangible measure of cooperation between China and Thailand to address the crime of illegal immigration and protect the legal rights and interests of Chinese citizens in accordance with the laws of both countries and international practices.
The Chinese nationals who were repatriated had been detained in Thailand for over 10 years due to complex international factors. China's public security and immigration authorities acted swiftly to ensure their return after following the necessary legal procedures, in accordance with strict, fair, and civilized law enforcement standards, allowing them to resume normal life.