AEROTHAI to use smart technology to handle 1.2 million flights this year

The Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (AEROTHAI) will implement smart technology to increase its capacity to 1.2 million flights per year in 2024, a minister in charge and the AEROTHAI president announced.

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri stated that she has assigned AEROTHAI to study ways to enhance its capacity for handling flights, setting a target of 1.2 million flights per year within this year and 2 million flights per year by 2037.

Manaporn explained that AEROTHAI will adopt new technologies to improve its efficiency and capability in flight management, keeping pace with the growing aviation industry.