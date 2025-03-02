AEROTHAI to use smart technology to handle 1.2 million flights this year

The Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (AEROTHAI) will implement smart technology to increase its capacity to 1.2 million flights per year in 2024, a minister in charge and the AEROTHAI president announced.
Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri stated that she has assigned AEROTHAI to study ways to enhance its capacity for handling flights, setting a target of 1.2 million flights per year within this year and 2 million flights per year by 2037.
Manaporn explained that AEROTHAI will adopt new technologies to improve its efficiency and capability in flight management, keeping pace with the growing aviation industry.
AEROTHAI president Nopasit Chakpitak added that the organisation is currently developing the Digital Tower, a smart technology designed to enhance efficiency and safety in air traffic management.
Nopasit stated that the smart technology will enable air traffic controllers to gain a comprehensive view of relevant airports, eliminating blind spots.
He further noted that the technology will help reduce the risk of accidents, assist air traffic controllers in making more efficient decisions, and enhance safety on runways and taxiways while increasing the airport’s flight-handling capacity.
Additionally, the Smart Tower technology will allow air traffic controllers to manage air traffic remotely, even after airports expand with new runways, without the need to build new air traffic control towers.
The software will also feature a 3D simulator for training new air traffic controllers, he said.
In its initial phase, the Digital Tower will be implemented at high-traffic airports next year, including:
In the second phase, the software will be used for remote air traffic control at airports with low traffic volumes, under the Remote Tower operation. This will reduce the need to station AEROTHAI personnel at such airports.
The Remote Tower operation is set to begin in 2027 at Narathiwat and Betong airports, Nopasit said.
He added that AEROTHAI will also integrate Air Traffic Flow Management with Airport Collaborative Decision-Making, allowing air traffic controllers and airport management teams to make faster and more efficient joint decisions, ultimately improving service quality and safety for airlines.