Nationwide inspection of land allocated to farmers ordered

Dr Chalermchai Sri-on, Natural Resources and Environment minister, has ordered all provincial governors to conduct urgent inspections of 7.2 million rai (2.846 million acres) of land distributed to farmers by the National Land Policy Committee (NLPC).

Any land found to have been sold or transferred will be seized, with offending farmers losing all future rights.

The order, which was announced on Facebook, comes on the heels of an incident in Chachoengsao Province, where Forestry Department officials reclaimed a durian orchard in Tha Takiap District.