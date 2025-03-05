‘Homes for Thais’ lottery starts April

The lottery drawing for a chance to buy affordable houses and condos under the government’s “Homes for Thais” campaign will start in April, with the registration for phase 1 scheduled to end by mid-March, the Transport Ministry announced on Tuesday.

“Homes for Thais” offers quality housing with good transport links, affordable payment terms and no down payment required, built on land owned by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT).

Mortgage payments start at about 4,000 baht per month and leaseholds are capped at 99 years.

Phase 1 of the project offers 5,700 units of houses and condominiums in Bangkok, Thonburi, Pathum Thani and Chiang Mai provinces.

Since the registration opened on January 17, a total of 350,000 people have registered interest, and 140,000 have successfully passed the initial screening (pre-approval) for housing loans through the Government Housing Bank (GH Bank), Deputy Transport Minister Surapong Piyachot said.

The lottery draw will be conducted next month by the Government Lottery Office to ensure transparency, with results expected within three months, he said.