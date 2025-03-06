Transport Ministry puts on hold transfer of three airports to AOT

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri said on Thursday that the plan to transfer Krabi, Udon Thani, and Buri Ram airports to Airports of Thailand Plc would be postponed indefinitely.

She explained that the three airports are key income generators for the Department of Airports and could serve as models for airport developments for 25 other airports within the department, enabling them to generate sufficient income without relying on the state budget for operations.

While Manaporn mentioned that her ministry would reconsider the pros and cons of transferring the three airports to the AOT, a well-informed source from the Transport Ministry stated that the ministry had cancelled the plan due to several issues.