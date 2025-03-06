Transport Ministry puts on hold transfer of three airports to AOT

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri said on Thursday that the plan to transfer Krabi, Udon Thani, and Buri Ram airports to Airports of Thailand Plc would be postponed indefinitely.
She explained that the three airports are key income generators for the Department of Airports and could serve as models for airport developments for 25 other airports within the department, enabling them to generate sufficient income without relying on the state budget for operations.
While Manaporn mentioned that her ministry would reconsider the pros and cons of transferring the three airports to the AOT, a well-informed source from the Transport Ministry stated that the ministry had cancelled the plan due to several issues.
The source said the ministry, the Department of Airports, and the AOT had recently held a meeting and agreed that the rights to operate the three airports would not be transferred to the AOT, as department officials did not wish to become state enterprise employees.
There were also concerns regarding rights to state properties and assets being transferred to a state firm.
Moreover, the ministry and the department believe that the three airports could generate sufficient income for the department to operate 25 other airports, rather than requiring additional funding from the government.
The Cabinet had resolved on 30 August 2022 to transfer the operations of the three airports to the AOT, but the transfer has yet to take place.
Manaporn added that she had instructed the Department of Airports to develop all 28 of its airports to generate more income and reduce dependence on government funding.
As part of this development, she said, the department must ensure that the 28 airports are free from any influential groups that may exploit the airports for business benefits.
She highlighted that the development would begin at Krabi airport, which had been known for long-standing issues with influential groups benefiting from its operations.
The developments would aim to give state-owned airports distinct identities and appeal, with links to local tourism sites and public transport, Manaporn said.
She also stated that all airports under the department must hold bidding processes for private firms to manage the commercial zones at the airports to generate income.
The airports must establish renovation committees with representatives from local government agencies. For instance, the committees should include representatives from provincial land transport offices, who would coordinate to issue licences for public transport connecting the airports to key tourist sites in the provinces, Manaporn added.