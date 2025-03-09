NCSA ordered to step up preparations against cyber warfare

Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong on Sunday ordered the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) to strengthen cybersecurity measures in response to potential increases in cyber warfare attacks.
Prasert issued the directive during the first meeting of the NCSA board of directors this year.
He instructed the board to enhance security measures following a warning from the World Economic Forum (WEF) about the likelihood of intensified cyber attacks.
Prasert cited The Global Risks Report 2025 by the WEF, which ranked cyber warfare as the fifth most significant global risk, posing a severe threat to national infrastructure.
During the meeting, Prasert was briefed on Thailand’s strong cybersecurity standing. According to the Global Cybersecurity Index 2024 by the International
Telecommunication Union (ITU), Thailand ranks seventh globally and fourth in the Asia-Pacific region for cybersecurity preparedness.
The meeting also resolved to establish a subcommittee responsible for assessing cybersecurity risks in government agencies and enhancing their security measures. Additionally, the subcommittee will oversee Thailand’s National Cyber Exercise 2025 and work on reforms to cybersecurity laws.
Following the meeting, NCSA secretary-general AVM Amorn Chomchoey stated that the agency would implement the new policy to improve the country’s cybersecurity framework. He added that relevant laws would be updated to ensure stronger enforcement of cybersecurity measures.