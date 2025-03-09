NCSA ordered to step up preparations against cyber warfare

Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong on Sunday ordered the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) to strengthen cybersecurity measures in response to potential increases in cyber warfare attacks.

Prasert issued the directive during the first meeting of the NCSA board of directors this year.

He instructed the board to enhance security measures following a warning from the World Economic Forum (WEF) about the likelihood of intensified cyber attacks.