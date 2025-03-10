Transport Ministry prepares for rising travel demand this Songkran

To address the rising cost of flight tickets, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has been instructed to work with six airlines to offer affordable flight options amid high demand.

Thai Airways International, Bangkok Airways, Thai AirAsia, NokAir, Thai Lion Air and Thai Vietjet will reduce the prices of popular domestic flights by 30%.

Additionally, 124 extra flights will be added from Bangkok to destinations such as Phuket, Chiang Mai, Krabi, Samui Island, Nakhon Phanom, Udon Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, Chiang Rai, Khon Kaen, Hat Yai and Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Flight bookings for the period between April 11-17 will be available from March 11 to March 20 through airline websites, call centres, and ticket counters.

Suriya emphasised that Airports of Thailand, the Department of Airports, the Aeronautical Radio of Thailand and other relevant agencies have been tasked with ensuring smooth travel, ensuring no passengers are left behind.