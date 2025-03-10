Transport Ministry prepares for rising travel demand this Songkran

Of these, 7.01 million vehicles are expected to use highways and motorways, while 9.31 million vehicles will take expressways, according to Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit.
In addition, 15.84 million people are expected to travel by public transportation, including buses, trains, boats, and planes. This includes 11.50 million people traveling within Bangkok and its surrounding areas, 2.52 million people traveling between provinces and 1.82 million people traveling abroad.
To address the rising cost of flight tickets, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has been instructed to work with six airlines to offer affordable flight options amid high demand.
Thai Airways International, Bangkok Airways, Thai AirAsia, NokAir, Thai Lion Air and Thai Vietjet will reduce the prices of popular domestic flights by 30%.
Additionally, 124 extra flights will be added from Bangkok to destinations such as Phuket, Chiang Mai, Krabi, Samui Island, Nakhon Phanom, Udon Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, Chiang Rai, Khon Kaen, Hat Yai and Nakhon Si Thammarat.
Flight bookings for the period between April 11-17 will be available from March 11 to March 20 through airline websites, call centres, and ticket counters.
Suriya emphasised that Airports of Thailand, the Department of Airports, the Aeronautical Radio of Thailand and other relevant agencies have been tasked with ensuring smooth travel, ensuring no passengers are left behind.
The State Railway of Thailand will operate 26 additional train services from Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal to destinations such as Chiang Mai, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, Sila At and Yala.
Transport Co will deploy an additional 1,000 buses to accommodate up to 100,000 passengers, ensuring that bus services can meet travel demand.
Motorists are advised to take Motorway 6 (Bang Pa-in-Nakhon Ratchasima) and Motorway 81 (Bang Yai-Nakhon Pathom-Kanchanaburi), as well as secondary roads, to avoid traffic congestion.
Toll fees will be waived on five expressways and two motorways during the following periods: