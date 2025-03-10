New Thai Entertainment Complex Bill to include strict entry criteria

The Finance Ministry is preparing a revised verison of the Entertainment Complex Bill with amendments from the Council of State to submit to the Cabinet for approval.

The revised version includes several changes, notably requiring Thai nationals wishing to gamble at these facilities to prove they have at least 50 million baht in fixed deposits for at least six months.

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said the ministry will soon present the revised bill to the Cabinet with hope of pushing it through the current parliamentary session.

“We acknowledge that the Council of State’s requirements for Thai nationals diffe from the government’s initial proposal, but ultimately the Cabinet will accept the Council’s draft to forward to Parliament, which will have final authority on any amendments,” he said.

The revised draft stipulates that only Thais aged 20 or above with at least 50 million baht in fixed deposit accounts for six consecutive months may enter the casinos. Casino operators must be registered as Thai legal entities with a registered capital of no less than 10 billion baht.

Earlier proposals had suggested that Thais show three years of tax returns and pay an entrance fee of 5,000 baht, but these will now be reconsidered by Parliament.

