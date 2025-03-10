New Thai Entertainment Complex Bill to include strict entry criteria

The Finance Ministry is preparing a revised verison of the Entertainment Complex Bill with amendments from the Council of State to submit to the Cabinet for approval.
The revised version includes several changes, notably requiring Thai nationals wishing to gamble at these facilities to prove they have at least 50 million baht in fixed deposits for at least six months.
Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said the ministry will soon present the revised bill to the Cabinet with hope of pushing it through the current parliamentary session.
“We acknowledge that the Council of State’s requirements for Thai nationals diffe from the government’s initial proposal, but ultimately the Cabinet will accept the Council’s draft to forward to Parliament, which will have final authority on any amendments,” he said.
The revised draft stipulates that only Thais aged 20 or above with at least 50 million baht in fixed deposit accounts for six consecutive months may enter the casinos. Casino operators must be registered as Thai legal entities with a registered capital of no less than 10 billion baht.
Earlier proposals had suggested that Thais show three years of tax returns and pay an entrance fee of 5,000 baht, but these will now be reconsidered by Parliament.
Addressing concerns about money laundering and calls to apply the 1935 Gambling Act, Julapun explained that the legislation is outdated and irrelevant to modern money-laundering issues.
The new legislation follows principles similar to those governing the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), granting special powers for issuing “super licences” for project development.
“Without ‘super licences’, these projects cannot proceed. We’ve incorporated necessary mechanisms in the bill. As for money-laundering concerns, we don’t consider this a major issue and don’t want people to compare us with neighbouring countries experiencing problems with call-centre scams. Our standards will be of international calibre,” he added.
He also said that money laundering was already being regulated by existing laws and relevant agencies.
Julapun went on to say that foreign investors will also help enforce strict compliance of regulations that operate in multiple jurisdictions, including the US, Singapore and Japan.
“If they commit violations here, they risk losing licences in those countries too, so the investors should operate with maximum transparency,” he added.
The bill includes mechanisms for continuous monitoring, with mandatory reviews every five years to ensure operators comply with regulations. Operators stand to lose their license if caught violating regulations or being engaged in grey or black market activities.
Describing the casino initiative as a transformative opportunity for Thailand’s economy, Julapun said: “We’ve reached a point where growth through traditional tourism has slowed considerably. We need new economic engines, and the Entertainment Complex concept will be that catalyst.”
He also noted that countries like Dubai and Japan are pursuing similar initiatives, while Singapore’s model has demonstrated significant success in attracting tourists and increasing per-capita spending.
As for potential tax exemptions reducing government revenue, Julapun said there was nothing to worry about.
“Countries experiencing problems typically have unregulated casino proliferation. Thailand will implement standards from successful models like Singapore and the United States, with proper regulatory mechanisms and collection rates to maximise government revenue,” he said.
He explained that Thailand will only have a limited number of entertainment complexes, which will be under strict government oversight. These will generate revenue for the state, while boosting the national economy.
Investors will determine complementary facilities such as world-class theme parks, sports arenas, exhibition centres, opera houses, and theatres.
“International interest in Thailand’s Entertainment Complex initiative is extremely high. Thailand is attractive to foreign investors who believe they will see returns on investment. We already have a base of over 30 million tourists annually and ready infrastructure including transportation and hotel accommodations,” Julapun said.
Meanwhile, Pakorn Nilprapunt, secretary-general of the Council of State, said the 50-million-baht requirement is included in the draft but noted that the final decision lies with the Finance Ministry and the government.
He added that the council operates independently and had submitted its amended draft well before the March 6 deadline.
The revised draft is undergoing consideration before it is presented to the Cabinet.