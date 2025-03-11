Paetongtarn: Cabinet will not deliberate casino bill soon

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra stated on Tuesday that her Cabinet would not rush the final deliberation of the controversial entertainment complex bill, as it requires thorough consideration and input from all stakeholders.
Speaking at a weekly press conference at Government House after the Cabinet meeting, Paetongtarn said the government was not yet ready to make a final decision on the bill, which seeks to permit casino operations within large entertainment complexes.
When informed that groups of protesters were camping outside Government House to oppose the legalisation of casinos, Paetongtarn reaffirmed that her government listens to opinions from all sides.
She added that if the government ultimately decides to proceed with the bill, it will ensure that opposing groups are given a clear explanation of the reasons behind the decision.
Paetongtarn stressed that she did not want the Finance Ministry to hastily resubmit the bill for final Cabinet deliberation.
“I would like all details to be carefully reviewed. I don’t want the ministry to rush it to the Cabinet because Thailand has never had casinos before,” she said.
“It is crucial for the ministry to gather opinions on the bill and its related regulations. So, I would say there is no need to expedite its return to the Cabinet. Let all issues be thoroughly examined first.”
She also noted that the proposed requirement for Thai casino patrons to have at least 50 million baht in bank accounts has not yet been finalised.
The Cabinet approved the bill in principle on 13 January and referred it to the Council of State for review. One of the key amendments made by the Council of State was the inclusion of a requirement for Thai patrons to maintain at least 50 million baht in their bank accounts.
Initially, the Finance Ministry opposed this condition, arguing that it was inconsistent with the bill’s objectives.
However, the ministry later agreed to retain the requirement as recommended by the Council of State.
A Government House source previously indicated that the bill might be resubmitted to the Cabinet on 4 March, but Paetongtarn has now signalled that it will be further delayed.