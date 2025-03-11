Paetongtarn: Cabinet will not deliberate casino bill soon

“It is crucial for the ministry to gather opinions on the bill and its related regulations. So, I would say there is no need to expedite its return to the Cabinet. Let all issues be thoroughly examined first.”

She also noted that the proposed requirement for Thai casino patrons to have at least 50 million baht in bank accounts has not yet been finalised.

Cabinet Delays Final Decision

The Cabinet approved the bill in principle on 13 January and referred it to the Council of State for review. One of the key amendments made by the Council of State was the inclusion of a requirement for Thai patrons to maintain at least 50 million baht in their bank accounts.

Initially, the Finance Ministry opposed this condition, arguing that it was inconsistent with the bill’s objectives.

However, the ministry later agreed to retain the requirement as recommended by the Council of State.

A Government House source previously indicated that the bill might be resubmitted to the Cabinet on 4 March, but Paetongtarn has now signalled that it will be further delayed.

