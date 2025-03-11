Parents' hopes dashed – Paopoom clarifies handout cannot be used for tuition fees

Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul clarified on Tuesday that the ฿10,000 handout for recipients aged 16-20 cannot be used to pay for school or university tuition fees, contradicting his earlier remarks.

On Monday, Paopoom appeared to raise parents’ hopes by suggesting that the digital handout could be used for tuition fees. However, on Tuesday, he corrected himself, admitting that he had misspoken when announcing the first phase of the digital wallet scheme, also known as the third phase of the economic stimulus programme.