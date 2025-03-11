Parents' hopes dashed – Paopoom clarifies handout cannot be used for tuition fees

Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul clarified on Tuesday that the ฿10,000 handout for recipients aged 16-20 cannot be used to pay for school or university tuition fees, contradicting his earlier remarks.
On Monday, Paopoom appeared to raise parents’ hopes by suggesting that the digital handout could be used for tuition fees. However, on Tuesday, he corrected himself, admitting that he had misspoken when announcing the first phase of the digital wallet scheme, also known as the third phase of the economic stimulus programme.
Following the weekly Cabinet meeting, Paopoom told reporters that tuition fees fall under services, which are not covered by the digital wallet scheme.
“The money is for purchasing goods, meaning it must be exchanged for tangible products. It cannot be used for services,” he explained.
He also confirmed that the handout cannot be spent on other services, such as mobile phone airtime, electricity bills, or water bills. Unlike the cash handouts given in the first and second phases (in September and January), this phase will be digitally monitored to ensure spending aligns with the programme’s intended purpose.
When asked why he had previously stated that tuition fees would be covered, Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat, who was standing beside Paopoom, defended his colleague and placed the blame on the media.
“Yesterday, the media asked questions too quickly and in a confrontational manner. Next time, please submit questions in advance,” Julapun said.