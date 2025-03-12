NBTC orders revision of protocols for telecom spectrum auction

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) on Wednesday declined to approve a draft announcement setting regulations and guidelines for auctioning six bandwidths of telecom spectrum.

NBTC chairman Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck said the telecom watchdog had decided to ask the NBTC Office to review the auction guidelines to prevent collusion between the two major telecom operators – Advanced Info Service and True Corporation.

The NBTC Office had submitted a draft announcement on the auction guidelines for NBTC approval after holding a public hearing on 20 February.