Pichai: New AMC may be set up to buy people’s debt

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said on Tuesday that a new asset management company (AMC) may be established in collaboration with banks to purchase people’s debts.

Pichai revealed the proposal just a day after former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra suggested a similar idea.

On Monday, Thaksin stated that he had discussed with his daughter, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the possibility of eliminating Thai people’s debt by purchasing all personal debt from the banking system and allowing individuals to gradually repay it.