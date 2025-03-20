Thai Defence Minister confident in China\'s care for Uyghurs

Phumtham confirmed that the press was invited on the trip to provide transparency and inform the Thai public about the situation. Media outlets accompanying the delegation included Nation TV, the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand (NBT), Matichon and Thairath.

He elaborated that the criteria for visiting Uyghurs included meeting with 40 individuals deported in late February and others who had been deported in 2015. He emphasised that the Uyghurs whom the Thai delegation visited were willing participants, and the purpose of the visit was to inquire about their well-being.

Phumtham acknowledged that Thailand had faced a difficult decision regarding the deportation of Uyghurs to China, as it involved multiple agencies with differing viewpoints.

However, he affirmed that the decision was made in the best interest of Thailand. He also expressed gratitude to Chinese authorities for facilitating the visit and allowing the press to witness the conditions of the Uyghurs firsthand.

He reassured that the Thai delegation’s visit was transparent, stating that the Uyghurs they met displayed genuine emotions and were not acting.

He asserted that the visit validated Thailand’s decision and expressed confidence that Chinese authorities would continue to take good care of the Uyghurs, citing assurances given by the Chinese prime minister and senior leaders to the Thai prime minister.