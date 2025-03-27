New decree next month: Banks, phone firms, platforms to share liability

He said that mobile phone operators, banks, and platform operators had been summoned by the DES Ministry to be briefed on the measures they would be required to comply with once the new decree takes effect.

Prasert noted that only a few details remained to be finalised.

Among the measures, he said, banks would be required to conduct more thorough checks before allowing new bank accounts to be opened.

He stated that banks would have to verify whether applicants were blacklisted as mule account holders or members of online scam gangs.