Cabinet approves document for Loy Krathong\'s UNESCO listing

Anukool further clarified that the proposal aligns with the 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, which mandates state parties to submit their lists of intangible cultural heritage by March each year.

He also highlighted that Thailand’s push for the inclusion of the Loy Krathong festival is driven by its global recognition as a major Thai cultural event.

The festival holds significant importance for the country, promoting the preservation of traditions, environmental awareness, and local economic development, he explained.

The Loy Krathong festival encompasses various aspects of cultural heritage, including social practices, handicrafts, music, games and knowledge about nature and the cosmos.