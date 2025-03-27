Cabinet approves document for Loy Krathong\'s UNESCO listing

Deputy government spokesperson Anukool Pruksanusak explained that the Cabinet had approved the document titled “Loy Krathong: Traditional Water-honouring Festival in Thailand.”
The director-general of the Department of Cultural Promotion, who serves as the secretary of the committee for the promotion and preservation of cultural heritage, will sign the document before it is submitted to UNESCO, he said.
Anukool further clarified that the proposal aligns with the 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, which mandates state parties to submit their lists of intangible cultural heritage by March each year.
He also highlighted that Thailand’s push for the inclusion of the Loy Krathong festival is driven by its global recognition as a major Thai cultural event.
The festival holds significant importance for the country, promoting the preservation of traditions, environmental awareness, and local economic development, he explained.
The Loy Krathong festival encompasses various aspects of cultural heritage, including social practices, handicrafts, music, games and knowledge about nature and the cosmos.
Anukool emphasised that having the Loy Krathong festival recognised by UNESCO would bolster Thailand’s soft power in alignment with government policies.
It would also encourage cultural conservation, foster national pride, and enhance Thailand's global image and influence, he added.