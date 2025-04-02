House unanimously passes bill on retirement lottery sales

The House of Representatives on Wednesday voted unanimously to pass the first reading of a bill allowing the National Savings Fund (NSF) to sell a retirement lottery.

The bill was approved with a 401:0 vote following a lengthy debate, during which many MPs proposed amendments to enhance benefits for people looking to save for retirement through lottery purchases.

At the time of the vote, 403 MPs were present, but two did not cast their votes after the identification process.

Key Provisions of the Retirement Lottery Bill

The bill seeks to replace the National Savings Fund Act of B.E. 2554 with new provisions enabling the NSF to sell a retirement lottery.