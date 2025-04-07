Thai Treasury and Interior Ministry to Review Contracts After Audit Office Collapse

The Thai Treasury is set to hold discussions with the Interior Ministry to jointly revise government procurement contracts and implement stricter safeguards against serious accidents, following the recent collapse of the new State Audit Office (SAO) building.

The talks will also address potential compensation measures.

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat explained that while the blacklisting of the contractor responsible for the SAO building project is not within the direct remit of the Comptroller General's Department, the procuring agency will need to submit comprehensive details of the incident for the department's final consideration.

Julapun emphasised that any blacklisting of contractors must adhere to legal procedures.

He acknowledged the desire of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and the Finance Ministry to implement robust measures for blacklisting companies with a history of problematic government contracts.