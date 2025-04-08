PM instructs cabinet to prepare for Trump’s tariff hike

Paetongtarn also instructed all relevant ministries to quickly adapt to the new measures, and added that the working team’s committee would meet with representatives from relevant agencies this afternoon to provide further details.

“The government has not been idle. We have planned ahead and have been taking action for over four months. We will continue to act appropriately to protect Thailand's interests and the well-being of the Thai people,” the Prime Minister stated.

Regarding the 2025 Songkran Festival, which begins on Friday (April 11), Paetongtarn instructed all agencies to facilitate public and foreign tourists' travel and ensure that all safety measures are implemented.

The Prime Minister also urged all relevant agencies to support the government’s “Don’t Drink and Drive” initiative, which aims to reduce accidents, fatalities, and injuries during the Songkran Festival.