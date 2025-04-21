PM to roll out 12-billion-baht SML project to boost grassroots economy

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is set to announce a policy aimed at supporting and enhancing the potential of village and urban community funds on Monday afternoon.

She is scheduled to preside over the event related to the "Small, Medium and Large" (SML) project at the IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Centre in Pak Kret district, Nonthaburi, at 2pm today. This initiative forms part of the government’s broader strategy to stimulate the grassroots economy.

On January 6, the National Village and Urban Community Fund Committee approved, in principle, the drafting of regulations for budget allocations to these funds under the SML project.

The budget allocation, totalling 11.9 billion baht, falls within the framework of the National Village and Urban Community Fund Office for the fiscal year 2025.

The SML project will be divided according to village size into three levels, as follows:

Small-sized villages and urban communities (Size S):

  • Population: Not exceeding 500 people
  • Allocation: 200,000 baht

Medium-sized villages and urban communities (Size M):

  • Population: 501 – 1,000 people
  • Allocation: 300,000 baht

Large-sized villages and urban communities (Size L):

  • Population: Over 1,000 people
  • Allocation: 400,000 baht

Conditions for receiving SML fund allocations are as follows:

  • Village funds must be registered as a legal entity.
  • Village funds must submit at least the two most recent years of financial statements.
  • Village funds must have an up-to-date village committee.
  • Project proposals must reflect the needs of local residents and be approved through a community consensus process.
  • Once the process is complete, the government will immediately allocate the funds to village funds that are ready.
