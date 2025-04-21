PM to roll out 12-billion-baht SML project to boost grassroots economy

On January 6, the National Village and Urban Community Fund Committee approved, in principle, the drafting of regulations for budget allocations to these funds under the SML project.

The budget allocation, totalling 11.9 billion baht, falls within the framework of the National Village and Urban Community Fund Office for the fiscal year 2025.

The SML project will be divided according to village size into three levels, as follows:

Small-sized villages and urban communities (Size S):

Population: Not exceeding 500 people

Allocation: 200,000 baht

Medium-sized villages and urban communities (Size M):

Population: 501 – 1,000 people

Allocation: 300,000 baht

Large-sized villages and urban communities (Size L):