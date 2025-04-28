Village funds must submit financial reports, project details to receive budget

Village funds nationwide are required to submit their financial reports and detailed development projects to be eligible for new development budgets under the so-called SML scheme, PM’s Office Minister Jiraporn Sindhuprai said on Monday.

Unlike in the past, the new budget for village funds will not be automatically allocated; instead, funds must meet certain conditions to receive the money, Jiraporn explained.

The new budget will no longer be used for granting personal loans to villagers, as was previously the case. Instead, the money will be spent on development projects that must be approved by a majority of villagers in each community, she added.