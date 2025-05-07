Energy Ministry eyes importing 3–5 million tonnes of LNG from Alaska

Project Tied to US–Thailand Energy Initiative

The visit followed a March meeting in Thailand with Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy, who relayed a proposal by former US President Donald Trump to include Thailand in the Alaska LNG development initiative.

According to Prasert, the ministry sees this as a valuable opportunity to secure long-term LNG supplies at reasonable prices and help Thailand realise its goal of becoming an LNG hub for Asia.

Broad Cooperation Discussed

Discussions in Alaska covered various aspects of potential cooperation, including:

Petroleum exploration and production

Infrastructure investment

Prasert emphasised that collaboration in the Alaska LNG Project could ensure long-term access to competitively priced LNG, backed by US government support.

Strategic Advantages of Alaska LNG

He noted that Alaska’s North Slope holds over 40 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, which could yield more than 40 million tonnes of LNG per year.

Additionally, Alaska offers logistical advantages over Middle Eastern suppliers, as LNG shipments from Alaska to Thailand take only 10–15 days, compared to 25–30 days from the Middle East. This translates into cost and time savings.

Potential Import Volumes Under Review

Prasert said the ministry is considering allowing LNG imports from Alaska ranging from 3 to 5 million tonnes per year, though further details will be worked out in upcoming negotiations led by PTT and EGCO.

