Energy Ministry eyes importing 3–5 million tonnes of LNG from Alaska

The Ministry of Energy has tasked PTT Plc and Electricity Generating Plc (EGCO) with initiating discussions with the United States regarding a natural gas development project that could see Thailand importing up to 5 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Alaska annually. The move is intended, in part, to help balance the trade surplus.
Prasert Sinsukprasert, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Energy, stated that PTT and EGCO had been instructed to engage in further discussions with the State of Alaska and relevant companies involved in the Alaska LNG Project, focusing on both potential joint development and LNG import opportunities.
Prasert recently held meetings in Alaska with key figures, including:
The visit followed a March meeting in Thailand with Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy, who relayed a proposal by former US President Donald Trump to include Thailand in the Alaska LNG development initiative.
According to Prasert, the ministry sees this as a valuable opportunity to secure long-term LNG supplies at reasonable prices and help Thailand realise its goal of becoming an LNG hub for Asia.
Discussions in Alaska covered various aspects of potential cooperation, including:
Prasert emphasised that collaboration in the Alaska LNG Project could ensure long-term access to competitively priced LNG, backed by US government support.
He noted that Alaska’s North Slope holds over 40 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, which could yield more than 40 million tonnes of LNG per year.
Additionally, Alaska offers logistical advantages over Middle Eastern suppliers, as LNG shipments from Alaska to Thailand take only 10–15 days, compared to 25–30 days from the Middle East. This translates into cost and time savings.
Prasert said the ministry is considering allowing LNG imports from Alaska ranging from 3 to 5 million tonnes per year, though further details will be worked out in upcoming negotiations led by PTT and EGCO.