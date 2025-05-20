Isolated test of emergency warning via celestial digital TV declared successful

A special government committee on Tuesday successfully conducted an isolated test of the Emergency Warning System (EWS) via celestial digital TV broadcast.

The isolated test took place at the Royal Thai Army Radio and Television Station, organised by the EWS development committee.

Dr Pirongrong Ramasoota, commissioner of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) and advisor to the EWS committee, participated in the test. The committee chairman, Chanthapan Khamkhokkruad, who is also acting secretary-general of the NBTC Office, oversaw the trial.

The test successfully displayed a warning illustration on the full TV screen briefly, accompanied by warning audio before resuming normal television programming.