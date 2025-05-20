Isolated test of emergency warning via celestial digital TV declared successful

A special government committee on Tuesday successfully conducted an isolated test of the Emergency Warning System (EWS) via celestial digital TV broadcast.
The isolated test took place at the Royal Thai Army Radio and Television Station, organised by the EWS development committee.
Dr Pirongrong Ramasoota, commissioner of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) and advisor to the EWS committee, participated in the test. The committee chairman, Chanthapan Khamkhokkruad, who is also acting secretary-general of the NBTC Office, oversaw the trial.
The test successfully displayed a warning illustration on the full TV screen briefly, accompanied by warning audio before resuming normal television programming.
In the next phase, the EWS committee plans to test Emergency Message Service (EMS) broadcasts via the digital celestial TV network at selected locations yet to be confirmed.
The EWS chairman explained that digital TV channels have not yet been coordinated for the upcoming trial, and residents in test areas will be informed in advance.
The test was witnessed by representatives from the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, Royal Thai Army Radio and Television Station, MCOT Plc, Public Relations Department, Thai PBS, and the Association of Digital Television Broadcasting (Thailand).
The meeting discussed plans to integrate emergency warning messages broadcast via cell networks by mobile phone operators with television broadcasts.
Officials noted that TV broadcasts aim to complement cell broadcasts, recognising that many Thais may not own mobile phones.
However, concerns were raised that TV emergency broadcasts might affect larger areas than the disaster zones and could disrupt normal TV programming.