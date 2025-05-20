PM promises to resume cash handout campaign when economy improves

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Tuesday clarified the Cabinet’s decision to shift the budget originally allocated for the digital wallet cash handout programme in phase 3 to fund a new 157-billion-baht economic stimulus plan.

The plan covers infrastructure for water management and transportation, tourism development, mitigating export impacts and enhancing productivity, community economy support, and more.

The premier said the 10,000-baht cash handout project had already supported vulnerable groups and the elderly in the first two rounds of distribution. However, the introduction of U.S. tariffs has prompted the government to reconsider the next phase of the cash handout.

She pointed out that the Bank of Thailand and the National Economic and Social Development Council recommended reviewing the best use of funds, prioritizing urgent national needs over the digital wallet programme.