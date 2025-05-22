Central fund, Finance Ministry to receive biggest allocations from fiscal 2026 budget

THURSDAY, MAY 22, 2025

The central emergency fund and the Finance Ministry will receive the largest allocations from the fiscal 2026 budget, according to the budget bill.

The fiscal 2026 budget bill, which has been approved by the Cabinet and will be deliberated in the first reading by the House on 28, 29 and 30 May, outlines government spending of 3.78 trillion baht, an increase of 27.9 billion baht from the fiscal 2025 budget.

The fiscal 2026 budget will be a deficit budget, as the government projects revenue of 2.92 trillion baht for fiscal 2026, which begins in October 2025. The deficit will be covered by a loan of 860 billion baht, or about 22.7% of the projected revenue.

The budget bill proposes an allocation of 632.968 billion baht for the central emergency response fund.

The nine ministries receiving the highest allocations from the fiscal 2026 budget bill are:

  • Finance Ministry: 397.856 billion baht, an increase of 8.197 billion baht from the previous year
  • Education Ministry: 355.108 billion baht, an increase of 14.333 billion baht
  • Interior Ministry: 301.265 billion baht, an increase of 6.852 billion baht
  • Defence Ministry: 204.434 billion baht, an increase of 4.713 billion baht
  • Transport Ministry: 200.756 billion baht, an increase of 7.403 billion baht
  • Public Health Ministry: 177.639 billion baht, an increase of 5.673 billion baht
  • Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Ministry: 140.3 billion baht, an increase of 8.058 billion baht
  • Agriculture Ministry: 130.111 billion baht, an increase of 7.483 billion baht
  • Labour Ministry: 68.069 billion baht, an increase of 21.5 billion baht
     
