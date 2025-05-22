Central fund, Finance Ministry to receive biggest allocations from fiscal 2026 budget

The central emergency fund and the Finance Ministry will receive the largest allocations from the fiscal 2026 budget, according to the budget bill.

The fiscal 2026 budget bill, which has been approved by the Cabinet and will be deliberated in the first reading by the House on 28, 29 and 30 May, outlines government spending of 3.78 trillion baht, an increase of 27.9 billion baht from the fiscal 2025 budget.

The fiscal 2026 budget will be a deficit budget, as the government projects revenue of 2.92 trillion baht for fiscal 2026, which begins in October 2025. The deficit will be covered by a loan of 860 billion baht, or about 22.7% of the projected revenue.