Most Thais want digital wallet scheme to continue: NIDA Poll

Majority Support for Phases Three and Four of Digital Wallet Project

A recent opinion poll by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA Poll) found that most Thai citizens support the continuation of the digital wallet scheme initiated by the Pheu Thai-led coalition government. While the majority would like to see the project proceed, many also said they would accept its cancellation.

The survey was conducted on May 7–8 among 1,310 respondents aged 18 and above, sampled nationwide.

Scheme Postponed, Not Cancelled

On May 16, the government announced the suspension of plans to distribute a 10,000-baht handout during the third and fourth phases of the scheme via a digital wallet app. This decision was made to reallocate over 150 billion baht to a new economic stimulus package.

However, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra clarified on May 20 that the scheme was not permanently cancelled, but merely postponed until the country’s economic conditions improve.