Most Thais want digital wallet scheme to continue: NIDA Poll

Majority Support for Phases Three and Four of Digital Wallet Project
A recent opinion poll by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA Poll) found that most Thai citizens support the continuation of the digital wallet scheme initiated by the Pheu Thai-led coalition government. While the majority would like to see the project proceed, many also said they would accept its cancellation.
The survey was conducted on May 7–8 among 1,310 respondents aged 18 and above, sampled nationwide.
On May 16, the government announced the suspension of plans to distribute a 10,000-baht handout during the third and fourth phases of the scheme via a digital wallet app. This decision was made to reallocate over 150 billion baht to a new economic stimulus package.
However, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra clarified on May 20 that the scheme was not permanently cancelled, but merely postponed until the country’s economic conditions improve.
The digital wallet scheme's first phase began in late September last year, targeting welfare card holders and people with disabilities, who each received 10,000 baht.
In January 2025, the second phase was rolled out, distributing the same amount to elderly citizens.
The now-postponed third phase was intended to benefit those aged 16–20, while the fourth phase was aimed at recipients aged 21–59, both through a digital wallet platform.
When asked whether the third phase should resume:
When asked about the fourth phase:
If the digital wallet project were cancelled altogether:
When asked if the country is currently facing an economic crisis:
When asked whether people need urgent help from the government: