Most Thais want digital wallet scheme to continue: NIDA Poll

SUNDAY, MAY 25, 2025

Most Thais support continuing the digital wallet scheme, though many would accept its cancellation, according to a NIDA poll.

Majority Support for Phases Three and Four of Digital Wallet Project
A recent opinion poll by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA Poll) found that most Thai citizens support the continuation of the digital wallet scheme initiated by the Pheu Thai-led coalition government. While the majority would like to see the project proceed, many also said they would accept its cancellation.

The survey was conducted on May 7–8 among 1,310 respondents aged 18 and above, sampled nationwide.

Scheme Postponed, Not Cancelled

On May 16, the government announced the suspension of plans to distribute a 10,000-baht handout during the third and fourth phases of the scheme via a digital wallet app. This decision was made to reallocate over 150 billion baht to a new economic stimulus package.

However, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra clarified on May 20 that the scheme was not permanently cancelled, but merely postponed until the country’s economic conditions improve.

Rollout History and Planned Phases

The digital wallet scheme's first phase began in late September last year, targeting welfare card holders and people with disabilities, who each received 10,000 baht.

In January 2025, the second phase was rolled out, distributing the same amount to elderly citizens.

The now-postponed third phase was intended to benefit those aged 16–20, while the fourth phase was aimed at recipients aged 21–59, both through a digital wallet platform.

Public Opinion on Third Phase

When asked whether the third phase should resume:

  • 57.25% said it should continue this year as originally planned.
  • 33.90% said the handout should be scrapped entirely.
  • 7.63% preferred a postponement to 2026.
  • 1.22% supported a postponement to 2027.

Public Opinion on Fourth Phase

When asked about the fourth phase:

  • 62.98% supported resuming the handout within this year.
  • 26.95% said it should be cancelled.
  • 8.47% preferred a delay to 2026.
  • 1.60% supported delaying it to 2027.

Reactions to Potential Permanent Cancellation

If the digital wallet project were cancelled altogether:

  • 54.12% said they would not be angry at all.
  • 17.41% said they would be somewhat angry.
  • 15.27% said they would be very angry.
  • 13.05% said they would be slightly angry.
  • 0.15% had no comment.

Economic Crisis Perception

When asked if the country is currently facing an economic crisis:

  • 83.66% said Thailand is in a crisis requiring urgent solutions.
  • 9.70% believed there is a crisis, but it does not need urgent action.
  • 4.20% said the crisis is not serious.
  • 2.44% said there is no economic crisis at all.

Need for Government Intervention

When asked whether people need urgent help from the government:

  • 47.17% said they urgently need government support.
  • 29.47% believed they can handle the crisis on their own.
  • 15.80% said they need help, but it is not urgent.
  • 7.56% said they are not facing an economic crisis.
     
nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy