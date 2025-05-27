Thaksin declares war on drugs again, vows community scans for pushers

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, whose 2003 “War on Drugs” policy led to over 2,800 extrajudicial killings, declared a new war on drugs on Tuesday. This time, he vowed to scan communities for drug pushers on behalf of the Interior Minister and the national police chief.
Thaksin’s Special Speech at Office of Narcotics Control Board
Thaksin announced the campaign during a special speech at the Office of the Narcotics Control Board on the topic “Narcotics, transborder crimes, attitude and challenges for sustainable solutions.”
He said he would seek permission from his daughter, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, to check communities for drug sellers. The findings would be reported to the Interior Minister and the national police chief for further action as part of the campaign.
Thaksin also highlighted the success of his 2003 drug war, recalling how government agencies were ordered to scan “every square inch” for drug trafficking to eliminate the trade.
The 2003 campaign is believed to have resulted in the deaths of over 2,800 people within three months. Although initially claimed to be due to drug turf wars, a 2007 government investigation found that more than half of those killed had no links to drug offences.
During his speech, Thaksin stressed the need for government agencies to change their attitudes and recognise drug trafficking as a national threat to current and future generations.
He urged police and Interior Ministry officials to work together rather than acting separately in the fight against drugs.
Thaksin criticised the presence of too many agencies responsible for fighting drugs, suggesting some merely seek suppression budgets without effectively enforcing laws.
He identified key agencies in charge of drug suppression as police, soldiers, customs officials, and Interior Ministry officials.
Thaksin blamed corrupt customs officials for failing to stop the smuggling of precursor chemicals used to make methamphetamine.
These chemicals are shipped by sea and then transported to Myanmar’s Shan state, controlled by the United Wa State Army (UWSA).
He accused the UWSA of being responsible for the influx of drugs into Thailand.
Thaksin boasted good relations with Myanmar’s junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing and the Laotian Prime Minister, claiming he could seek their cooperation to halt drug shipments into Thailand.
However, he pointed out Myanmar’s lack of control over Shan state, stating Thailand must handle the war on drugs independently.
“There must be internationally acceptable ways for us to urgently tackle drug manufacturers,” Thaksin said.
He added the Thai Foreign Minister would soon discuss measures with Myanmar to suppress the UWSA.
Thaksin stated, “We should not have mercy on the enemy,” referring to drug traffickers.
He highlighted the Mekong River as a key smuggling route and urged authorities to intercept shipments by all means, aiming to make “every village a white village again.”
Thaksin urged the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) to improve efficiency in drug suppression and southern insurgency operations, warning he would propose dissolving the agency if it fails.
“The ISOC must have a role or it should be dissolved. Otherwise, its budget of over 7 billion baht would be wasted,” he said.
He suggested using part of the 157 billion baht central emergency fund for the drug war and to establish drug rehabilitation centres across districts.
Thaksin argued that people would accept the suspension of 10,000-baht handouts if the government effectively suppressed drug trafficking.
Thaksin called on the Education Ministry to improve curricula, teaching children from kindergarten about the dangers of drug abuse.
He also recommended involving the armed forces to secure borders against smuggling of drugs, weapons, and oil.
Believing major drug bosses have fled to neighbouring countries, Thaksin stressed the need to investigate pushers in villages and link them to bosses.
He urged authorities to seize traffickers’ assets and identify the kingpins.
“Nothing under the sun is impossible for Thai police, and they must also receive support from the Interior Ministry,” Thaksin concluded.