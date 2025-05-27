Thaksin declares war on drugs again, vows community scans for pushers

Concerns Over Multiple Agencies and Ineffective Enforcement

Thaksin criticised the presence of too many agencies responsible for fighting drugs, suggesting some merely seek suppression budgets without effectively enforcing laws.

He identified key agencies in charge of drug suppression as police, soldiers, customs officials, and Interior Ministry officials.

Blaming Corruption and Border Smuggling Routes

Thaksin blamed corrupt customs officials for failing to stop the smuggling of precursor chemicals used to make methamphetamine.

These chemicals are shipped by sea and then transported to Myanmar’s Shan state, controlled by the United Wa State Army (UWSA).

He accused the UWSA of being responsible for the influx of drugs into Thailand.

Diplomatic Ties and Challenges with Neighbouring Countries

Thaksin boasted good relations with Myanmar’s junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing and the Laotian Prime Minister, claiming he could seek their cooperation to halt drug shipments into Thailand.

However, he pointed out Myanmar’s lack of control over Shan state, stating Thailand must handle the war on drugs independently.

“There must be internationally acceptable ways for us to urgently tackle drug manufacturers,” Thaksin said.

He added the Thai Foreign Minister would soon discuss measures with Myanmar to suppress the UWSA.

Call for Stronger Enforcement and Support by ISOC

Thaksin stated, “We should not have mercy on the enemy,” referring to drug traffickers.

He highlighted the Mekong River as a key smuggling route and urged authorities to intercept shipments by all means, aiming to make “every village a white village again.”

Thaksin urged the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) to improve efficiency in drug suppression and southern insurgency operations, warning he would propose dissolving the agency if it fails.

“The ISOC must have a role or it should be dissolved. Otherwise, its budget of over 7 billion baht would be wasted,” he said.

Proposal to Use Emergency Funds for Drug War and Rehabilitation

He suggested using part of the 157 billion baht central emergency fund for the drug war and to establish drug rehabilitation centres across districts.

Thaksin argued that people would accept the suspension of 10,000-baht handouts if the government effectively suppressed drug trafficking.

Education and Armed Forces Role in Drug Prevention

Thaksin called on the Education Ministry to improve curricula, teaching children from kindergarten about the dangers of drug abuse.

He also recommended involving the armed forces to secure borders against smuggling of drugs, weapons, and oil.

Investigations to Target Drug Bosses and Pushers

Believing major drug bosses have fled to neighbouring countries, Thaksin stressed the need to investigate pushers in villages and link them to bosses.

He urged authorities to seize traffickers’ assets and identify the kingpins.

“Nothing under the sun is impossible for Thai police, and they must also receive support from the Interior Ministry,” Thaksin concluded.

