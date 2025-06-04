RTAF announces decision to buy four Gripen fighter jets

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) announced on Wednesday its decision to purchase four Gripen E/F fighter jets from Sweden to replace its ageing fleet of F-16s.

Transparent Procurement Process

Air Marshal Prapas Somjaidee told a press conference that the decision followed a lengthy and transparent selection process, which involved fair competition among potential suppliers. The RTAF will acquire the jets for a total cost of 19.5 billion baht.

The four Gripen aircraft will replace F-16 jets that have been in service for over 37 years and are scheduled for gradual decommissioning between 2028 and 2035.