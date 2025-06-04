RTAF announces decision to buy four Gripen fighter jets

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) announced on Wednesday its decision to purchase four Gripen E/F fighter jets from Sweden to replace its ageing fleet of F-16s.
Air Marshal Prapas Somjaidee told a press conference that the decision followed a lengthy and transparent selection process, which involved fair competition among potential suppliers. The RTAF will acquire the jets for a total cost of 19.5 billion baht.
The four Gripen aircraft will replace F-16 jets that have been in service for over 37 years and are scheduled for gradual decommissioning between 2028 and 2035.
AM Prapas warned that failure to replace the F-16s in time would weaken the RTAF’s operational readiness and defence capacity.
He emphasised that the purchase reflects the RTAF’s commitment to developing capabilities while ensuring transparency and responsible use of taxpayer funds.
A special procurement committee—comprising representatives from various sectors—was set up to evaluate multiple fighter jet models. The Gripen E/F was chosen based on its performance, cost-effectiveness, and ability to meet the RTAF’s operational requirements.
The Gripen E/F aircraft are equipped with active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, a state-of-the-art system used in modern fighter jets. In addition, the jets will be armed with MBDA Meteor missiles, considered among the most advanced beyond-visual-range (BVR) air-to-air weapons in the world.
The Swedish manufacturer has offered a defence offset package valued at over 100 billion baht. This includes the transfer of Link-T tactical data link technology, personnel development, local defence industry support, and education programmes for RTAF officers.
The RTAF will now submit its procurement decision to the Royal Thai Armed Forces, which will forward it to the Cabinet for deliberation within this month.
If approved, the RTAF expects to sign the purchase contract with the Swedish government by August 2025, AM Prapas concluded.