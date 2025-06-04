RTAF announces decision to buy four Gripen fighter jets

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 04, 2025

RTAF to buy four Gripen E/F jets from Sweden for 19.5bn baht, replacing ageing F-16s, with tech transfer and defence offsets worth over 100bn baht.

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) announced on Wednesday its decision to purchase four Gripen E/F fighter jets from Sweden to replace its ageing fleet of F-16s.

Transparent Procurement Process

Air Marshal Prapas Somjaidee told a press conference that the decision followed a lengthy and transparent selection process, which involved fair competition among potential suppliers. The RTAF will acquire the jets for a total cost of 19.5 billion baht.

The four Gripen aircraft will replace F-16 jets that have been in service for over 37 years and are scheduled for gradual decommissioning between 2028 and 2035.

Ensuring Defence Readiness

AM Prapas warned that failure to replace the F-16s in time would weaken the RTAF’s operational readiness and defence capacity.
He emphasised that the purchase reflects the RTAF’s commitment to developing capabilities while ensuring transparency and responsible use of taxpayer funds.

Evaluation Based on Performance and Value

A special procurement committee—comprising representatives from various sectors—was set up to evaluate multiple fighter jet models. The Gripen E/F was chosen based on its performance, cost-effectiveness, and ability to meet the RTAF’s operational requirements.

Advanced Features of the Gripen E/F

The Gripen E/F aircraft are equipped with active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, a state-of-the-art system used in modern fighter jets. In addition, the jets will be armed with MBDA Meteor missiles, considered among the most advanced beyond-visual-range (BVR) air-to-air weapons in the world.

Significant Defence Offset and Technology Transfer

The Swedish manufacturer has offered a defence offset package valued at over 100 billion baht. This includes the transfer of Link-T tactical data link technology, personnel development, local defence industry support, and education programmes for RTAF officers.

Next Steps in Approval Process

The RTAF will now submit its procurement decision to the Royal Thai Armed Forces, which will forward it to the Cabinet for deliberation within this month.

If approved, the RTAF expects to sign the purchase contract with the Swedish government by August 2025, AM Prapas concluded.

