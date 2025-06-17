Unskilled workers in Bangkok to receive 400 baht daily wage from July 1

Wage hike applies to selected sectors in other provinces

The tripartite Wage Committee on Tuesday approved a new daily minimum wage of 400 baht for unskilled workers in Bangkok, to take effect from July 1, according to committee chairman Boonsong Thapchaiyuth.

Boonsong, who is Permanent Secretary of the Labour Ministry, said that in other provinces, the new 400-baht daily wage will apply only to workers in the hotel and entertainment sectors.