Unskilled workers in Bangkok to receive 400 baht daily wage from July 1

The tripartite Wage Committee on Tuesday approved a new daily minimum wage of 400 baht for unskilled workers in Bangkok, to take effect from July 1, according to committee chairman Boonsong Thapchaiyuth.
Boonsong, who is Permanent Secretary of the Labour Ministry, said that in other provinces, the new 400-baht daily wage will apply only to workers in the hotel and entertainment sectors.
Speaking to reporters after a three-hour meeting, Boonsong said the committee—comprising five government representatives, five employer representatives, and five employee representatives—reached a consensus on the new wage rate.
He noted that the proposal will be submitted to the Cabinet for formal endorsement.
Tourism and entertainment workers outside Bangkok to benefit
For provinces outside the capital, the 400-baht minimum wage will apply to unskilled workers in tourism and service industries, specifically:
Boonsong estimated that around 700,000 workers nationwide will benefit from the wage increase.
To help businesses adjust to the higher wage costs, Boonsong said the Labour Ministry will coordinate with six banks to provide 30 billion baht in soft loans for affected employers.