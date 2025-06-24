Govt calls urgent rice committee meeting as paddy prices hit 17-year low

Pramote Charoensilp, president of the Thai Agriculturist Association, told Thansettakij that the free market price now being offered to farmers is unsustainably low, prompting urgent intervention.

He said the NRPMC is expected to accelerate the approval of direct financial assistance for dry-season rice farmers at a rate of 1,000 baht per rai, capped at 10 rai per farmer. The initial budget of 2.86 billion baht is expected to increase by an additional 5 billion baht, aimed at helping farmers restructure production in line with market demands.

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension, the number of registered dry-season rice farmers has risen dramatically to 849,000 households, covering 11.83 million rai, compared to 337,000 households and 5.64 million rai in the previous season—an increase of 151% in farmer registrations and 110% in cultivated area.

Pramote added that for the upcoming 2025/26 crop year, the Subcommittee on Market Measures has approved a support programme offering 2,000 baht per rai. Initial discussions suggest the support may cover 10–25 rai per farmer, a broader scope than in previous years, due to a combination of falling rice prices, rising living costs, and fertiliser prices, which have recently increased by 200 baht per tonne.

“We urge the government to accelerate relief measures urgently, as farmers are being hit from all sides—low prices, inflation, and rising input costs,” Pramote said.