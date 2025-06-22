Malaysia foils attempt to smuggle 19,000kg of white rice from Thailand

GOF Southeast Brigade Commander Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the seizure was made after a GOF's 9th Battalion team spotted several men loading white sacks into the back of a trailer.

"However, all the suspects fled into nearby bushes upon realising the presence of the police," he said in a statement on Saturday (June 21).

He said an inspection of the trailer found 19,000kg of white rice, believed to have been smuggled from Thailand and intended for sale on the local market.