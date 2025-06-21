Malaysia tops Southeast Asia tourism rankings in Q1, surpassing Thailand

According to a report by VnExpress International, Thailand, which had held the title for years, ranked second with 9.55 million arrivals. Vietnam followed in third place with 6 million, while Singapore ranked fourth with 4.31 million, based on official data.
The majority of Malaysia's foreign tourists came from Singapore, with over 4.9 million visitors in the first quarter. This was followed by 1.12 million visitors from China and 1.08 million from Indonesia.
In a move to boost tourism further, Malaysia recently extended its visa exemption for Chinese travellers for another five years, with the possibility of an additional extension until 2036, according to Malaysian Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.
The country also extended its visa-free entry for Indian tourists until 2026.
Insider Monkey, a US-based financial website, named Malaysia the most loved country in Asia for 2024, due to its stunning beaches, upscale city life, and diverse culture, all enriched by the hospitality of its friendly locals.
Along with Thailand and Indonesia, Malaysia is one of Southeast Asia's most popular tourist destinations.
While Thailand is renowned for its beautiful beaches, vibrant nightlife, and affordability, Malaysia is seen as more family-friendly and orderly, as reported by Hindustan Times.
Indonesia's tourism is predominantly focused on Bali, an island famous for its breathtaking natural beauty, temples, and rich cultural heritage.