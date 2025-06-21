Malaysia tops Southeast Asia tourism rankings in Q1, surpassing Thailand

According to a report by VnExpress International, Thailand, which had held the title for years, ranked second with 9.55 million arrivals. Vietnam followed in third place with 6 million, while Singapore ranked fourth with 4.31 million, based on official data.

The majority of Malaysia's foreign tourists came from Singapore, with over 4.9 million visitors in the first quarter. This was followed by 1.12 million visitors from China and 1.08 million from Indonesia.