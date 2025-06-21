Border closure impacts Thai-Cambodian tourism; hotel occupancy drops in Aranyaprathet

The closure of the Thai-Cambodian border has affected tourism, particularly in Aranyaprathet, Sa Kaeo Province, where hotel occupancy rates have decreased due to travel restrictions. The tourism impact has been less significant in Ubon Ratchathani, with minimal disruptions to local attractions. Cambodian tourists visiting Thailand have also dropped by 43% since the border closure, with the daily average declining from 1,500 to 1,200 visitors.

According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the domestic tourism market has not been significantly impacted, though the Cambodian market saw a 5% decline in 2024, with only 553,060 visitors. The number of daily Cambodian tourists dropped significantly in the first five months of 2025, with a 14% decrease from the previous year.

As of June 7, 2025, the closure of border checkpoints connecting Thailand and Cambodia led to a 43% reduction in the daily tourist count compared to the week before. Ubon Ratchathani’s attractions, such as Phu Prasat Historical Site, saw minor effects, as the area is located near the Thai-Cambodian border. However, local tourists from neighbouring provinces have resumed visits.