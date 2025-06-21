\"Faith\" emerges as a booming business sector in Thailand, blending tradition with modern trends



Consumer Insights into Faith-Based Behaviour

The belief-based trend isn’t limited to older generations. The belief culture has crossed generational lines and religious boundaries:

Gen X enjoys making merit, chanting prayers, and enhancing health and safety.

Gen Y is open to all forms of belief, seeking results, especially in work, finances, and love.

Gen Z focuses on fashion and breaks conventional boundaries, such as using lucky phone cases or setting up screensavers to attract wealth.

A survey by the Department of Business Development revealed that 73.2% of Gen Z are fully engaged in belief-based activities, even if they don’t openly display it.

Moreover, Bangkok has the highest concentration of faith-based businesses, accounting for 46.27% of the total in Thailand, reflecting that major cities remain key consumer hubs.



Faith Economy as a New Soft Power

The “faith economy” has emerged as a new soft power, attracting tourists to Thailand. Several provinces are using it to boost tourism, with initiatives like:

Religious pilgrimage tours

Visiting nine temples for blessings

Fortune-telling with famous monks

Participating in sacred local rituals

These activities not only enhance the faith of tourists but also help spread income across local businesses, such as restaurants, souvenir shops, hotels, and local transport. This trend represents a golden opportunity for Thai businesses in an era where "faith" merges with technology. Far from being a passing fad, this growing sector is poised to thrive alongside digital lifestyles.

