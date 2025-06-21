\"Faith\" emerges as a booming business sector in Thailand, blending tradition with modern trends

In recent years, "faith" has transcended the boundaries of religion and rituals in Thailand. Belief-based activities, aimed at improving luck, have become a daily source of motivation for people across all generations, influencing their work, finances, love lives, and health.
What’s particularly interesting is that this belief system has evolved beyond traditional practices such as praying or fortune-telling and has turned into a growing business opportunity, becoming a key part of Thailand’s soft power. Entrepreneurs and the government have begun to take notice of its economic potential.
According to the Department of Business Development, the number of faith-based businesses has steadily increased in recent years:
As of 31 May 2025, there are 170 registered faith-based businesses with a registered capital of 221.95 million baht. This growth reflects the seamless integration of faith into the Thai lifestyle, seen in various sectors such as:
Many entrepreneurs are turning e-commerce platforms into full-fledged belief-based businesses, offering services like live-streamed fortune-telling, daily colour guides, and packages for online merit-making. New services include:
The belief-based trend isn’t limited to older generations. The belief culture has crossed generational lines and religious boundaries:
A survey by the Department of Business Development revealed that 73.2% of Gen Z are fully engaged in belief-based activities, even if they don’t openly display it.
Moreover, Bangkok has the highest concentration of faith-based businesses, accounting for 46.27% of the total in Thailand, reflecting that major cities remain key consumer hubs.
The “faith economy” has emerged as a new soft power, attracting tourists to Thailand. Several provinces are using it to boost tourism, with initiatives like:
These activities not only enhance the faith of tourists but also help spread income across local businesses, such as restaurants, souvenir shops, hotels, and local transport. This trend represents a golden opportunity for Thai businesses in an era where "faith" merges with technology. Far from being a passing fad, this growing sector is poised to thrive alongside digital lifestyles.