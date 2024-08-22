TAT to promote belief and faith as ‘important products’ to drive tourism

The “Amazing Mute” campaign was launched on Wednesday to promote Thai people’s belief and faith in sacred things as the country’s soft power.
It also meets the government’s policy to promote Thailand as a tourism hub in the Southeast Asia region.
“This campaign will promote belief and faith as important products to drive the Thai economy,” the TAT said.
A wide range of promotions would help tour operators to meet demand for travellers, stimulate tourism in five regions of Thailand, and generate income for locals, it added.
With collaboration from web service provider Yu Shun Li 168, more than 50 tour packages – specially for travellers who are interested in spiritual beliefs – are being offered at affordable prices on www.mutelutravel.com.
For instance, a three days and two nights merit-making trip in Phuket costs 5,999 baht per person, and a one-day trip to spiritual places in Krabi is 999 baht per person.
Only 100 persons who take part in the campaign would be eligible to receive a fortune-telling package on Sinsae AI application without charges.