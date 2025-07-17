Phumtham vows to eliminate drugs from communities in three months

Caretaker Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, on Thursday, set a three-month deadline for provincial governors, provincial police chiefs, and provincial health officers to collaborate and eliminate drug trafficking in their regions. Those who fail to meet the targets will face transfers.
Phumtham, also Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, held a meeting with senior government officials to outline the narcotics suppression policies under the “No Drugs No Dealers” initiative.
He highlighted that the government had already initiated the Seal, Stop, and Safe operations in 51 districts across 14 border provinces since February 1 to combat drug smuggling. Phumtham added that the new operations would now expand to 878 districts across 76 provinces and Bangkok.
Phumtham stressed that the "No Drugs No Dealers" concept aims to empower communities to make their areas drug-free. He explained that the government would punish officials who failed in their duties or were involved with drug traffickers.
The primary goal of the initiative is for communities to take ownership of operations and declare themselves free from both drug dealers and users within the next three months.
The operations will be led by provincial governors, who will act as CEOs in their respective areas, as they are best positioned to understand local conditions. Provincial police chiefs and public health officers will work in close coordination to ensure the operations are carried out effectively.
Additionally, the Interior Ministry’s mechanisms will be involved at the district, tambon, and village levels, coordinated by district chiefs, tambon chiefs, and village heads. The operations will also be supported by around 600,000 civil defence volunteers and village leaders.
Phumtham outlined a three-pronged approach to combat drug trafficking:
Phumtham emphasized that local support is crucial for the success of the operations. Tambon chiefs and village heads must establish networks of informants among residents to ensure the smooth flow of information.
If there are no tangible results after three months, provincial administrators who fail to implement the policies, as well as those involved in drug trafficking, will face transfers, Phumtham concluded.