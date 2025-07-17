Phumtham vows to eliminate drugs from communities in three months

Caretaker Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, on Thursday, set a three-month deadline for provincial governors, provincial police chiefs, and provincial health officers to collaborate and eliminate drug trafficking in their regions. Those who fail to meet the targets will face transfers.

Meeting to Discuss "No Drugs No Dealers" Policy

Phumtham, also Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, held a meeting with senior government officials to outline the narcotics suppression policies under the “No Drugs No Dealers” initiative.

He highlighted that the government had already initiated the Seal, Stop, and Safe operations in 51 districts across 14 border provinces since February 1 to combat drug smuggling. Phumtham added that the new operations would now expand to 878 districts across 76 provinces and Bangkok.