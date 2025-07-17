Phumtham vows to eliminate drugs from communities in three months

Phumtham sets three-month deadline for officials to eliminate drugs from communities or face transfers.

  • Caretaker Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has mandated a three-month deadline for provincial governors, police chiefs, and health officers to eradicate drug trafficking from their regions.
  • Officials who fail to meet these targets will be transferred from their positions.
  • The "No Drugs No Dealers" initiative will be expanded from 14 border provinces to all 76 provinces and Bangkok, covering 878 districts.
  • The government will implement a three-pronged strategy focusing on prevention, a crackdown on traffickers, and the rehabilitation of users, who are to be treated as patients.
  • The plan relies on community-led efforts, empowering local leaders and residents to take ownership and declare their areas drug-free.

Caretaker Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, on Thursday, set a three-month deadline for provincial governors, provincial police chiefs, and provincial health officers to collaborate and eliminate drug trafficking in their regions. Those who fail to meet the targets will face transfers.

Meeting to Discuss "No Drugs No Dealers" Policy

Phumtham, also Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, held a meeting with senior government officials to outline the narcotics suppression policies under the “No Drugs No Dealers” initiative.

He highlighted that the government had already initiated the Seal, Stop, and Safe operations in 51 districts across 14 border provinces since February 1 to combat drug smuggling. Phumtham added that the new operations would now expand to 878 districts across 76 provinces and Bangkok.

Community-Led Efforts to Combat Drugs

Phumtham stressed that the "No Drugs No Dealers" concept aims to empower communities to make their areas drug-free. He explained that the government would punish officials who failed in their duties or were involved with drug traffickers.

The primary goal of the initiative is for communities to take ownership of operations and declare themselves free from both drug dealers and users within the next three months.

Collaborative Efforts Across Government Sectors

The operations will be led by provincial governors, who will act as CEOs in their respective areas, as they are best positioned to understand local conditions. Provincial police chiefs and public health officers will work in close coordination to ensure the operations are carried out effectively.

Additionally, the Interior Ministry’s mechanisms will be involved at the district, tambon, and village levels, coordinated by district chiefs, tambon chiefs, and village heads. The operations will also be supported by around 600,000 civil defence volunteers and village leaders.

Three-Pronged Approach to Drug Suppression

Phumtham outlined a three-pronged approach to combat drug trafficking:

  • Prevention and Interception: Monitor and patrol all areas, strictly inspect entertainment establishments, and use governance mechanisms to gather intelligence within communities.
  • Crackdown: Arrest drug traffickers and dismantle the entire trafficking network, focusing especially on large-scale dealers.
  • Rehabilitation and Recovery: Follow the principle that "drug users are patients" who need treatment. Provide rehabilitation tailored to specific patient groups to restore their capabilities and reintegrate them into society sustainably.

Community Support Key to Success

Phumtham emphasized that local support is crucial for the success of the operations. Tambon chiefs and village heads must establish networks of informants among residents to ensure the smooth flow of information.

Consequences for Non-Compliance

If there are no tangible results after three months, provincial administrators who fail to implement the policies, as well as those involved in drug trafficking, will face transfers, Phumtham concluded.
 

