Drilling of Chao Phraya tunnel for Purple Line begins Monday

Drilling of an underwater tunnel beneath the Chao Phraya River for the third section of the Purple Line electric railway began on Monday, Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit announced.
Suriya presided over the tunnel drilling ceremony for the Tao Poon–Rat Burana section of the Purple Line before speaking to reporters at the construction site.
The tunnel is being drilled by a tunnel boring machine near Phra Pok Klao Bridge and will become the second tunnel to run beneath the Chao Phraya River.
Suriya said the construction progress for the Purple Line now stands at 59.49%, ahead of schedule by 51.52%. The tunnel drilling is expected to be completed by May next year.
Partial service for the third section, from Tao Poon to the National Library, is scheduled to begin in 2028. Full service for the entire section is expected to commence by 2030.
The Purple Line’s third section stretches 23.63 kilometres and includes:
Tao Poon station will serve as an interchange with the existing MRT Purple Line (Chalong Ratchatham Line) and the MRT Blue Line (Chalerm Ratchamongkol Line).
Suriya said the Transport Ministry has instructed the contractor to strictly follow safety protocols and implement measures to reduce traffic disruption during construction. The contractor is also required to prevent flooding and control dust levels throughout the project.