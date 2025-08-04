Drilling of Chao Phraya tunnel for Purple Line begins Monday

Drilling of an underwater tunnel beneath the Chao Phraya River for the third section of the Purple Line electric railway began on Monday, Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit announced.

Suriya presided over the tunnel drilling ceremony for the Tao Poon–Rat Burana section of the Purple Line before speaking to reporters at the construction site.

The tunnel is being drilled by a tunnel boring machine near Phra Pok Klao Bridge and will become the second tunnel to run beneath the Chao Phraya River.