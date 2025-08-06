Final Hurdle cleared for Thailand\'s first law to protect ethnic groups’ way of life

The House of Representatives on Wednesday approved changes made by the Senate to a bill, clearing the final hurdle for the enactment of Thailand’s first law to guarantee the rights and protect the way of life of ethnic minority groups.
The House cast 421 votes to approve the Senate's changes to the Bill on the Protection and Promotion of the Way of Life of Ethnic Groups, with no votes against.
The Senate had approved the third reading of the bill on January 8, making changes to certain wordings but not altering the bill's core principles. One key change was replacing the term “groups of people” with “Thais” in the definition of ethnic groups.
The Senate’s revision defined ethnic groups as Thai people who live together as one or several groups, originating and residing in Thailand. They share a collective identity and have developed cultures, languages, ways of life, wisdom, and beliefs based on common traditions or a historical and cultural continuity connected to Thai society.
Additionally, in Chapter 5, the Senate replaced the term “charter” with “rules” in provisions related to governing zones designated for protecting the way of life of ethnic groups.
Since the Senate’s changes were considered significant, the House had to decide whether to approve or reject them. With the House’s approval, the bill will now be submitted for royal command to be enacted into law.
Suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, also serving as Culture Minister, congratulated the ethnic groups after the House approved the bill.
"Today marks a key milestone for Thai society," Paetongtarn said. "This is what the ethnic groups have been waiting for—to guarantee their cultural rights, as well as their opportunities and quality of life with pride and dignity."
Paetongtarn further stated that the bill would help promote the potential of ethnic groups based on their culture, while ensuring their way of life is protected. The bill’s passage sends a message to the world that Thailand embraces cultural diversity with equality and acceptance for all groups.
“I would like to congratulate the ethnic people for this milestone where Thai society will embrace all cultural groups as constructive forces for our country,” Paetongtarn added.
The bill focuses on the protection and promotion of cultural rights, as stated in Article 70 of the Constitution of the Kingdom of Thailand (B.E. 2560). It has three main principles:
The bill contains five key points: