Final Hurdle cleared for Thailand\'s first law to protect ethnic groups’ way of life

Bill Moves to Royal Command

Since the Senate’s changes were considered significant, the House had to decide whether to approve or reject them. With the House’s approval, the bill will now be submitted for royal command to be enacted into law.

Paetongtarn Congratulates Ethnic Groups

Suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, also serving as Culture Minister, congratulated the ethnic groups after the House approved the bill.

"Today marks a key milestone for Thai society," Paetongtarn said. "This is what the ethnic groups have been waiting for—to guarantee their cultural rights, as well as their opportunities and quality of life with pride and dignity."

Promoting Cultural Diversity and Equality

Paetongtarn further stated that the bill would help promote the potential of ethnic groups based on their culture, while ensuring their way of life is protected. The bill’s passage sends a message to the world that Thailand embraces cultural diversity with equality and acceptance for all groups.

“I would like to congratulate the ethnic people for this milestone where Thai society will embrace all cultural groups as constructive forces for our country,” Paetongtarn added.

Key Principles of the Bill

The bill focuses on the protection and promotion of cultural rights, as stated in Article 70 of the Constitution of the Kingdom of Thailand (B.E. 2560). It has three main principles:

Protection of cultural rights: Safeguarding all ethnic groups from rights violations and ensuring access to basic rights.

Safeguarding all ethnic groups from rights violations and ensuring access to basic rights. Promotion of ethnic groups’ potential: Creating opportunities for development.

Creating opportunities for development. Equality: Ensuring fair and equal treatment for all.

Five Key Points of the Bill

The bill contains five key points: