Govt waives water and electricity bills in declared evacuation zones

Government spokesman Jirayu Huangsap, who also serves on the Ad Hoc Centre for Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation, reported progress on assistance for residents and homes damaged by recent unrest along the Thai-Cambodian border.
He said repairs had been completed on more than 400 houses out of a total of 705, with the remaining—mostly minor damage to around 200 houses—underway.
The government has instructed all relevant agencies to carry out repairs, conduct surveys, and assess costs to ensure affected residents receive proper assistance.
Funding has been provided by multiple sources, including the Interior Ministry through local administrative organisations, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, the Prime Minister’s Office Fund, the Thai Red Cross Society, and public donations.
As of 6pm on August 19, a total of 705 homes across four provinces had been damaged:
Repairs have already been completed on over 60% of the houses, with 374 still in progress, broken down by province as follows:
In response to reports of residents in Ban Kruat district, Buri Ram, receiving electricity bills after returning from evacuation centres, Jirayu clarified that Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai had already ordered a waiver of water and electricity charges for July and August in all declared evacuation zones.
Residents therefore do not need to pay their bills. If payments have already been made, the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) will refund them by deducting the amount from the following month’s bill. Further information is available via the PEA Contact Centre on 1129, 24 hours a day.
“The government is fully committed to supporting those affected, ensuring timely repairs whether homes were completely or partially damaged,” Jirayu said.
He concluded: “With financial support from several sectors and manpower from military units in the area, the government is expediting relief efforts to help residents return to normal life as quickly as possible.”