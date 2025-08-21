Govt waives water and electricity bills in declared evacuation zones

Government spokesman Jirayu Huangsap, who also serves on the Ad Hoc Centre for Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation, reported progress on assistance for residents and homes damaged by recent unrest along the Thai-Cambodian border.

He said repairs had been completed on more than 400 houses out of a total of 705, with the remaining—mostly minor damage to around 200 houses—underway.

The government has instructed all relevant agencies to carry out repairs, conduct surveys, and assess costs to ensure affected residents receive proper assistance.

Funding has been provided by multiple sources, including the Interior Ministry through local administrative organisations, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, the Prime Minister’s Office Fund, the Thai Red Cross Society, and public donations.