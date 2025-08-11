Thai-Cambodian border calm, many areas safe for return, says Jirayu

The Second Army Region’s operations centre said the situation has steadily improved following the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting, with many areas now safe. Residents have begun returning to their homes under the supervision of provincial governors and security agencies.
However, some areas still contain unexploded ordnance or suspicious objects, which are being inspected and cleared to ensure maximum safety, Jirayu said.
The public is urged to report any unsafe areas or suspicious items to local administrative officials or police by calling 191, so that explosive ordnance disposal teams can be deployed.
“The government prioritises both maintaining peace and restoring the border areas to be free from leftover explosives, so that people can return home and resume their lives as normal,” Jirayu said.