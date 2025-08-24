First section of elevated motorway over Rama II highway completed: Department of Highways

The Department of Highways (DOH) has announced that the construction of the first section of the M82 elevated motorway over the Rama II highway is now 100% complete, while progress on the second section stands at 83.43%.
DOH director-general Apirat Chaiwongnoi said the Bang Khunthien–Ekkachai section, measuring 10.564 kilometres, has been fully completed under three contracts.
This section runs from kilometre marker 9+731 of Rama II highway in Bangkok’s Bang Khunthien district to kilometre marker 20+295 in Samut Sakhon’s Mueang district.
It features six lanes and two toll gates and exits at Phanthai Norasing and Mahachai.
Apirat added that the Ekkachai–Ban Phraew section, stretching 16.4 kilometres under 10 contracts, has been completed by 83.43%.
Once this second section is finished, the M82 motorway will help ease congestion on Rama II highway, which averages around 200,000 vehicles per day.
The motorway’s construction has been delayed for years due to restrictions imposed by the Transport Ministry, which required work to be carried out only at night to minimise impact on ground-level traffic.
However, the project has also caused several accidents, including collapsing beams and falling concrete that struck vehicles below.
Apirat said the DOH has also opened newly built elevated bridges connecting Rama II highway at kilometre marker 38+400 to Ban Phraew–Phra Prathone Road, known as the Ban Phraew elevated intersection.
He noted that the new bridge is expected to significantly reduce congestion at the busy junction of Rama II and Highway No. 375, which links Nakhon Pathom to Samut Sakhon.
The elevated intersection enhances connectivity between Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, and Bangkok, improving overall traffic flow.
The elevated Ban Phraew intersection consists of three main parts: