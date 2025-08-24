First section of elevated motorway over Rama II highway completed: Department of Highways

SUNDAY, AUGUST 24, 2025

Thailand’s DOH completes first 10.5 km section of M82 elevated motorway over Rama II, with 83% of second section finished and new Ban Phraew flyover opened.

The Department of Highways (DOH) has announced that the construction of the first section of the M82 elevated motorway over the Rama II highway is now 100% complete, while progress on the second section stands at 83.43%.

First section completed under three contracts

DOH director-general Apirat Chaiwongnoi said the Bang Khunthien–Ekkachai section, measuring 10.564 kilometres, has been fully completed under three contracts.

This section runs from kilometre marker 9+731 of Rama II highway in Bangkok’s Bang Khunthien district to kilometre marker 20+295 in Samut Sakhon’s Mueang district.

First section of elevated motorway over Rama II highway completed: Department of Highways

It features six lanes and two toll gates and exits at Phanthai Norasing and Mahachai.

Second section nearly finished

Apirat added that the Ekkachai–Ban Phraew section, stretching 16.4 kilometres under 10 contracts, has been completed by 83.43%.

Once this second section is finished, the M82 motorway will help ease congestion on Rama II highway, which averages around 200,000 vehicles per day.

Construction challenges and delays

The motorway’s construction has been delayed for years due to restrictions imposed by the Transport Ministry, which required work to be carried out only at night to minimise impact on ground-level traffic.

However, the project has also caused several accidents, including collapsing beams and falling concrete that struck vehicles below.

First section of elevated motorway over Rama II highway completed: Department of Highways

New elevated Ban Phraew intersection opened

Apirat said the DOH has also opened newly built elevated bridges connecting Rama II highway at kilometre marker 38+400 to Ban Phraew–Phra Prathone Road, known as the Ban Phraew elevated intersection.

He noted that the new bridge is expected to significantly reduce congestion at the busy junction of Rama II and Highway No. 375, which links Nakhon Pathom to Samut Sakhon.

The elevated intersection enhances connectivity between Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, and Bangkok, improving overall traffic flow.

Key features of the elevated Ban Phraew intersection

The elevated Ban Phraew intersection consists of three main parts:

  • A two-lane flyover, 447.75 metres long, for vehicles turning right from Rama II onto Highway No. 375 towards Nakhon Pathom.
  • A one-lane flyover, 787 metres long, allowing motorists on Highway No. 375 from Nakhon Pathom to turn right onto Rama II highway towards Samut Sakhon or the South.
  • A pedestrian overpass crossing Rama II highway.
     
nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy