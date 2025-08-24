First section of elevated motorway over Rama II highway completed: Department of Highways

The Department of Highways (DOH) has announced that the construction of the first section of the M82 elevated motorway over the Rama II highway is now 100% complete, while progress on the second section stands at 83.43%.

First section completed under three contracts

DOH director-general Apirat Chaiwongnoi said the Bang Khunthien–Ekkachai section, measuring 10.564 kilometres, has been fully completed under three contracts.

This section runs from kilometre marker 9+731 of Rama II highway in Bangkok’s Bang Khunthien district to kilometre marker 20+295 in Samut Sakhon’s Mueang district.