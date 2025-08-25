20-baht flat fare for electric railways may be delayed as new laws not ready

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri said on Monday that the plan to implement a 20-baht flat fare for all electric railways in Bangkok and surrounding provinces may be delayed because three new laws required to enforce it may not be enacted in time.
Manaporn said the Transport Ministry had planned to roll out the 20-baht flat fare on October 1, with registration for commuters to access the scheme starting on Monday, August 25.
She noted that registration had gone smoothly but admitted there was uncertainty over whether the three bills would be enacted in time.
Manaporn said the MRTA amendment and common ticket bills are expected to be tabled in the House next week, possibly clearing the chamber within a month before being forwarded to the Senate.
Although the government is accelerating the process to implement the 20-baht fare by October 1 as planned, Manaporn admitted the ministry had no control over the Senate’s timeline. As a result, the Transport Ministry cannot guarantee that the laws will be enacted in time for the scheduled launch.