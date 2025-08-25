20-baht flat fare for electric railways may be delayed as new laws not ready

MONDAY, AUGUST 25, 2025

Thailand’s 20-baht flat fare for electric railways may be delayed as three key laws, including MRTA and common ticket bills, may not pass in time.

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri said on Monday that the plan to implement a 20-baht flat fare for all electric railways in Bangkok and surrounding provinces may be delayed because three new laws required to enforce it may not be enacted in time.

October 1 target date uncertain

Manaporn said the Transport Ministry had planned to roll out the 20-baht flat fare on October 1, with registration for commuters to access the scheme starting on Monday, August 25.

She noted that registration had gone smoothly but admitted there was uncertainty over whether the three bills would be enacted in time.
 

Progress of the three bills

  • Rail Transport Act amendment: permits government subsidies for electric railway fares. This bill has already passed the House of Representatives and is awaiting Senate deliberation.
  • Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA) Act amendment: allows the MRTA to use its profits to finance fare subsidies.
  • Common ticket management bill: establishes a clearing house to manage a unified ticketing system and distribute subsidies to concessionaires of electric railway operators.

20-baht flat fare for electric railways may be delayed as new laws not ready

Manaporn said the MRTA amendment and common ticket bills are expected to be tabled in the House next week, possibly clearing the chamber within a month before being forwarded to the Senate.

Senate timeline poses key challenge

Although the government is accelerating the process to implement the 20-baht fare by October 1 as planned, Manaporn admitted the ministry had no control over the Senate’s timeline. As a result, the Transport Ministry cannot guarantee that the laws will be enacted in time for the scheduled launch.
 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy