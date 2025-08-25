20-baht flat fare for electric railways may be delayed as new laws not ready

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri said on Monday that the plan to implement a 20-baht flat fare for all electric railways in Bangkok and surrounding provinces may be delayed because three new laws required to enforce it may not be enacted in time.

October 1 target date uncertain

Manaporn said the Transport Ministry had planned to roll out the 20-baht flat fare on October 1, with registration for commuters to access the scheme starting on Monday, August 25.

She noted that registration had gone smoothly but admitted there was uncertainty over whether the three bills would be enacted in time.

