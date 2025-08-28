Finance Ministry to introduce negative income tax system in 2027

Streamlining Financial Support

Pichai noted that the government had been using various methods to support low-income people, including subsidies for farmers, which had once reached 60 billion baht annually but have now been reduced to 40 billion baht.

The negative income tax system will centralise all financial support into one channel, increasing its efficiency.

Planned VAT Increase to Boost Tax Revenue

In addition to the negative income tax system, the Finance Ministry also plans to raise the Value Added Tax (VAT) from the current rate of 7%, which has been in place for over 20 years.

Pichai explained that the new VAT rate would reflect the current consumption patterns of Thai consumers and noted that several neighbouring countries had already raised their VAT. For example, Indonesia now collects VAT at 12%.

“To raise VAT is to collect taxes from those who consume a lot of goods, most of whom are high-income earners. The more they consume, the more they should pay in tax,” Pichai said.

VAT Revenue to Fund Infrastructure Development

The increased VAT revenue will be allocated to developing infrastructure projects, such as mass transit systems, education, and public health, to help reduce the cost burden of these services.

Pichai also assured that if VAT is raised, the government would introduce measures to protect low-income people, such as allowing them to pay lower rates for water and electricity or use public transport for free in some cases.

