Thailand’s poor reach 3.4m, 870,000 earn just 600 baht per month

Rising poverty ratio

The Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) reported that the ratio of Thais classified as “poor” rose to 4.89% in 2024, representing 3.43 million people with a monthly income of less than 3,078 baht.

The poverty rate increased from 3.41% in 2023, partly because the NESDC raised the poverty line from 3,043 baht to 3,078 baht per month in 2024.

Very poor and moderate poor

The NESDC said 879,000 people in 2024 were classified as “very poor”, with an average income of only 615 baht per month—more than 20% below the poverty line. Meanwhile, 2.55 million people were “moderately poor”, earning below the poverty line but not as much as 20% lower.