Army Chief reshuffles forces to tackle ‘Southern Insurgency’

A security source has raised concerns about the use of explosives in recent attacks, suggesting that only those with experience in military operations could have carried out such acts.

It’s believed that the perpetrators could be current or former state officials, as their tactics and actions closely resemble those of trained personnel. This theory implies that insurgents may have exploited the timing of the leadership change for their benefit.

The involvement of networks or support groups in neighbouring countries has also been noted, with some members of the insurgency believed to be stationed there. The audacity of the recent robbery further points to possible involvement from state officials, as terrorist groups typically avoid such bold moves to prevent alienating local populations.

"These are likely individuals with a high level of planning ability, familiar with internal networks," said a source. "Typically, shopping malls would have security personnel, and the sophistication of the attack, such as the use of weapons and battle tactics, suggests expertise, even against trained soldiers."

On the topic of leadership changes, security sources have noted that the appointment of a new 4th Army commander from outside the region is seen as a challenge. It will test his ability to manage and effectively counter insurgent activities, placing immense pressure not only on the new commander but also potentially on Gen Pana, the Army Chief.

However, it remains to be seen whether this will discredit the military leadership, as only the successful apprehension of the perpetrators can clarify the situation. These factors likely play a crucial role in the unfolding events.

Defence Minister Gen Nathapol Nakpanit has downplayed the link between the leadership change and the insurgency, suggesting that the new 4th Army commander should be given time, as he has only recently taken office, and all soldiers are aware of their responsibilities. Nathapol also reassured that he and Gen Pana are planning to visit the region soon to monitor the situation.

"We have not yet found concrete evidence of any officials' involvement, but we are still monitoring. The reports suggest that this was an operation by the BRN insurgent group, and they escaped back into neighbouring countries. We will coordinate with the neighbouring nations to track the perpetrators and recover the stolen goods," said Nathapol.

This shift in leadership came after the Fourth Army's inability to control the region's situation earlier this year. Insurgents took advantage of perceived vulnerabilities, targeting vulnerable Thai Buddhist citizens, monks, novices, the elderly, and children, resulting in injuries and fatalities.

At that time, Gen Pana had suggested a change in operational methods, especially in the intelligence sector, but his ideas were not fully embraced, leading to his comment that "the 4th Army lost its legitimacy to hold the position" due to its failure to protect Thai Buddhists.

Thus, the search for a new 4th Army commander began to appoint someone outside the region to avoid command and control issues. This led to the selection of Maj Gen Narathip, previously the deputy commander of the Second Army Area.

Gen Pana’s aim is to resolve the southern insurgency within the two remaining years of his term as Army Chief, but whether the reshuffling of the 4th Army will succeed or fall short remains to be seen.