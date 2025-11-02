Leniency granted to employers unfamiliar with new e-WorkPermit system

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 02, 2025

The Employment Department grants leniency for employers struggling with the new e-WorkPermit system, allowing paper applications until January 28.

The Department of Employment (DOE) has announced leniency for employers experiencing difficulties filing work-permit applications through the new online system, allowing them to continue using the traditional paper-based method during the transition period.

Pichet Thongphan, director-general of the DOE, said the department had been informed that many employers encountered problems submitting work-permit applications for migrant employees after the new system came into effect on October 13.

Pichet noted that some technical glitches might have occurred and that both employers and employees may not yet be familiar with the new system.

Leniency granted to employers unfamiliar with new e-WorkPermit system

As a result, the DOE has decided to grant leniency to employers in the following cases:

  • Employers recruiting migrant workers from neighbouring countries under memorandums of understanding may continue processing applications already submitted to DOE employment centres before October 13, without switching to the new e-WorkPermit system.
  • Employers applying under Article 60 of the Working of Alien Act for skilled workers and specialists may also proceed with applications submitted before October 13, without migrating to the new system.
  • Renewal of work permits expiring on February 13 2026: employers may submit renewal applications under the old system via the DOE website.

Leniency granted to employers unfamiliar with new e-WorkPermit system

For all other cases, and for employers who have not yet submitted work-permit applications, the new e-WorkPermit system must be used.

If employers encounter technical issues while using the new system, they must take screenshots of the errors and present them when applying through the old system at provincial DOE offices or one of the ten DOE area offices in Bangkok. This leniency will remain in effect until January 28.
 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy