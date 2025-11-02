Leniency granted to employers unfamiliar with new e-WorkPermit system

The Department of Employment (DOE) has announced leniency for employers experiencing difficulties filing work-permit applications through the new online system, allowing them to continue using the traditional paper-based method during the transition period.
Pichet Thongphan, director-general of the DOE, said the department had been informed that many employers encountered problems submitting work-permit applications for migrant employees after the new system came into effect on October 13.
Pichet noted that some technical glitches might have occurred and that both employers and employees may not yet be familiar with the new system.
As a result, the DOE has decided to grant leniency to employers in the following cases:
For all other cases, and for employers who have not yet submitted work-permit applications, the new e-WorkPermit system must be used.
If employers encounter technical issues while using the new system, they must take screenshots of the errors and present them when applying through the old system at provincial DOE offices or one of the ten DOE area offices in Bangkok. This leniency will remain in effect until January 28.