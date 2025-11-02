Leniency granted to employers unfamiliar with new e-WorkPermit system

The Department of Employment (DOE) has announced leniency for employers experiencing difficulties filing work-permit applications through the new online system, allowing them to continue using the traditional paper-based method during the transition period.

Pichet Thongphan, director-general of the DOE, said the department had been informed that many employers encountered problems submitting work-permit applications for migrant employees after the new system came into effect on October 13.

Pichet noted that some technical glitches might have occurred and that both employers and employees may not yet be familiar with the new system.