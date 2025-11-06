Anutin declares war on online scammers, 15 agencies join forces

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Thursday formally declared war on online scammers as he chaired the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) among six ministries and nine government and private-sector agencies to jointly combat cybercrime.
Anutin presided over the signing ceremony at Government House at 11am and vowed that the government “cannot afford to lose this war”.
In his speech, Anutin said the MOU aims to advance proactive operations in five key areas:
Anutin described the signing of the MOU by the 14 key agencies as a milestone in Thailand’s fight against online scammers.
“We must win this war to protect the people from scammers who have been undermining the country every day,” he said.
“When one person falls victim to a scammer, the whole family suffers — many face hardship and severe stress.”
He added that online scammers also damage Thailand’s potential, reputation, and image, undermining confidence in trade and investment.
“Cybercrime damages are so serious they cannot be quantified. Online scammers are among the top national threats,” Anutin warned.
He said the MOU would serve as a weapon for conducting a systematic war against online scams, adding that the effort would become a national agenda and a joint mission of the entire country.
Anutin pledged that his government would support the fight with adequate funding for technology investment and strong policy backing to ensure tangible and sustainable results.
“Our goal is for Thailand to be safe from scammers and become a prohibited land for all kinds of criminals,” he said.
The MOU was signed by representatives from the following agencies:
Government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat had said on Wednesday that the MOU would be signed by five ministries and nine agencies. However, he did not mention the Commerce Ministry, whose representative later joined the ceremony on Thursday.