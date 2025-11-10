Government revisits plan to raise civil service retirement age to 65

Thailand officially entered a complete ageing society in 2021, when people aged 60 and above made up 20% of the total population. This proportion is projected to reach 30% by 2030, underscoring the need for public and private sectors alike to adapt to demographic changes.

The government views the proposal as both a social and economic necessity. Thailand’s demographic structure poses a growing challenge, with fewer births, longer lifespans, and a shrinking working-age population. Allowing people over 60 who remain fit and capable to stay in the workforce, whether in the public or private sector, could help ease the economic burden and maintain productivity as the country’s population continues to age.

Thailand eyes OECD-style plan to raise civil servants’ retirement to 65

Thailand is considering adopting the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) model to gradually raise the retirement age for civil servants from 60 to 65, aligning with global trends in countries facing similar demographic challenges.

According to Piyawat, many OECD member countries have already extended their retirement age to 65 to address shrinking workforces and ageing populations.

He noted that Thailand’s retirement age of 60 was established decades ago, when life expectancy was below 60 years. Today, however, most Thais live well beyond that age and enjoy better health, making the case for policy revision.

“Thailand’s demographic structure poses one of the biggest challenges,” Piyawat said. “Birth rates have been lower than death rates for four consecutive years. Although labour shortages are not yet critical, in the next decade we will face clearer signs of workforce decline and rising pension costs. We must prepare now. Concerns about the performance of older workers can be addressed through future monitoring mechanisms.”

Gradual transition over a decade

If approved, the policy will apply to around 400,000 civil servants, with a transition period expected to last at least 10 years.

The OCSC is studying the OECD’s phased approach, in which the retirement age is raised incrementally, for instance, from 60 to 61 in the first phase, then paused for a year before increasing to 62, and so on, until reaching the final target of 65. This gradual model allows government systems and personnel management to adapt smoothly.

No impact on new civil servant recruitment

Addressing concerns that extending the retirement age might affect opportunities for younger entrants, Piyawat stressed that recruitment of new civil servants will continue as usual. Each year, approximately 10,000 new officials are hired to replace retirees and those who resign, ensuring a continuous inflow of younger talent into the bureaucracy.

He added that under the current Civil Service Commission Regulation (2009), certain highly skilled officials are already allowed to continue working past 60 if their expertise is deemed irreplaceable, such as master artisans at the Fine Arts Department. However, such exceptions are limited and do not apply to the wider civil service.

Government says retirement-age extension will not affect executive posts

The government has assured that the proposal to extend the retirement age for civil servants will not affect executive positions or disrupt promotion opportunities within ministries and departments.

Siripong Angkasakulkiat, the government spokesman, said Borvornsak had clarified that the retirement-age extension would primarily apply to technical and specialist positions, rather than management-level posts. This approach, he said, would prevent disruptions to succession planning and allow new officials to advance into leadership roles, except in special cases justified by specific government agencies.

Siripong added that the Comptroller General’s Department will ensure the policy does not burden the national pension budget. Pension calculations will be based on an official’s final salary at age 60, not at 65, to prevent excessive financial strain on the civil service pension system.

“Officials who continue working beyond 60 will have to sign an agreement acknowledging that their salary will remain fixed throughout the extended employment period,” Siripong explained. “This ensures fairness between those who remain in service and new entrants to the system.”

NESDC urges flexibility in senior employment

A report from the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), prepared in collaboration with United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA Thailand), HelpAge International, and the Foundation for Older Persons’ Development, highlights lessons from other countries in adapting to a “super-aged society.”

The report cites Prof Cheol-Sung Park, Dean of the College of Economics and Finance and Director of the Hanyang Institute for Population and Policy Research at Hanyang University, who warned that within the next 30 years, half of South Korea’s population will be aged 60 and over.

To address this challenge, the South Korean government has introduced several measures, including raising the retirement age, promoting employment for older adults in the public sector, offering subsidies to private firms that hire senior workers, and relaxing employment contract restrictions. South Korea also exempts employers from unemployment insurance contributions when hiring older workers.

However, Professor Park noted that South Korea’s dual pension structure, comprising a basic pension and a national pension, still faces issues of sustainability and intergenerational trust, while elderly poverty rates remain high.

The NESDC report recommends that Thailand should urgently reform its pension system, healthcare services, and wage structure, while fostering greater trust and cooperation between generations to ensure a sustainable and inclusive response to population ageing.

Experts urge focus on ability over age in ageing-society policies

Experts have urged Thailand to place greater emphasis on ability rather than age when planning workforce and social policies for an ageing society, highlighting three key recommendations to ensure quality of life and economic participation for older citizens.

1. Sustainable long-term care system

The first proposal calls for the development of a sustainable long-term care financing system through co-payment mechanisms and expanded health insurance that covers long-term and home-based care. The plan also suggests wider use of health-monitoring technologies, as well as improved training, incentives, and career support for caregivers.

To strengthen community-based support, the government, private sector, and local organisations should collaborate to implement a community care model, allowing elderly citizens to receive care within their own communities.

2. Flexible pension and post-retirement work pathways

The second recommendation focuses on creating a flexible pension system and diverse career pathways after retirement. Experts emphasised that many older adults remain capable of contributing through service, skilled, or volunteer work, and should therefore be employed based on capability rather than age.

They propose government support for upskilling, reskilling, and re-employment programmes, as well as initiatives that encourage community enterprises and “second careers” for pre-retirement groups. The policy should also help those who have left the workforce due to caregiving responsibilities to reintegrate into employment.

3. Quality ageing and inclusive community design

The third proposal aims to promote quality ageing through innovative solutions and inclusive infrastructure. Suggestions include converting vacant homes into shared housing, developing accessible digital services, and creating new professions suited to older adults — such as senior tour guides and elder companions, which provide both income and emotional fulfilment.

The report also calls for the government to promote universal design in housing and infrastructure, offering incentives for private-sector renovation projects. It further recommends establishing Elderly Community Centres and intergenerational centres where seniors and children can interact, reducing isolation and strengthening bonds across generations.